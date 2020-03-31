The research report covers the global nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer market value for a period ranging during 2012 to 2025. The global NMR spectrometer market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restraints, value chain and Porter’s Five Forces. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages. The global NMR spectrometer market 2018 gives a holistic view encompassing demand trends and developments for key regions and countries.

Request sample copy of this report at:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/543

The global nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market size is projected to be worth USD 2.7 billion by 2025 driven by increasing use of hyphenated technology and growing demand for portable instruments. Hyphenated technologies combine chromatographic and spectroscopic techniques to give better quantitative and qualitative analysis of unknown compounds. To obtain structural information leading to the identification of the compounds present in crude sample, gas chromatography (GC), liquid chromatography (LC), usually a high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), is combined with spectroscopic detection techniques, such as, UV–vis absorbance or fluorescence emission, Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR), mass spectroscopy (MS), nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR) and UV–vis absorbance or fluorescence emission, resulting in the introduction of hyphenated techniques, such as, LC-MS, LC-NMR, CE-MS and GC-MS. In the hyphenated nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market, application of HPLC-NMR-MS is of prime importance in drug discovery, particularly in structure elucidation and separation of drug impurities, reaction mixtures, in vitro and in vivo metabolites, degradation products and combinatorial library samples.

Read more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/nuclear-magnetic-resonance-nmr-spectrometer-market

Furthermore, the demand for compact instruments is increasing in the nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer market with the advent of benchtop NMR spectrometers. The convenient nature of compact instruments are attributed to the increased accessibility, ease of use and affordability that generally increases efficiency. Even though one of the later analytical techniques to be miniaturized, this is also the case in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. Consequently, type wise the benchtop NMR spectrometer market holds the largest market share as it is ideal for not only for benchtop use but is also portable.

Global NMR Market Share (%), by Application

Based on end user, the nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market is segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, chemical & petrochemical industries, food & agriculture industries and academics. With the Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries rapidly changing and producing exciting breakthroughs they hold majority of the nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market share. These industries are being influenced by an unprecedented level of innovation as well as a never before seen amount of global challenges. New regulatory laws, having to provide healthcare to aging populations, patent expiration and modifications to the pricing and reimbursement landscapes will propel the NMR spectrometer market growth in these industries.

Region wise Asia Pacific, with the fastest growing healthcare industry will account for the largest market share in nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer in the forecast period. Market players in the forefront include Bruker Corporation, Nanalysis, JEOL Ltd. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The competitive landscape is moderate to low in the nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market due to the dominance of well-established players and prevalent brand loyalties. Furthermore, the global market players will have to drive product innovation in order to continue to command premium prices, shifting the frontier of technology and exploring new operational setups.

Key segments of the global NMR spectrometer market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Relaxometers

Benchtop NMR spectrometers

Superconducting NMR spectrometers

End User Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical industries

Chemical & Petrochemical industries

Food & Agriculture industries

Academics

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America

Canada

Europe

France

K

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Enquire for buying the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/543

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.