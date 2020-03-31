This report presents the worldwide Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Self-propelled jack-up vessel is a vessel specifically designed for the installation of offshore wind turbines. Similar to a jack-up rig it is self-elevating. To enable quick relocation in the wind farm it is self-propelled. It also has a slender ship shaped hull to achieve a quick turnaround time with the vessel carrying several foundations or wind turbines each time. Azimuth thrusters are used to position the vessel during jack-up operations.

Driven by the increasing demand of constructing offshore wind farm with higher requirements on capacity and efficiency, the demand of specially designed vessel is facing a sudden increase. But in root, offshore wind turbine installation vessel is not a common used equipment; the fleet size will never be enough large for every ship builder to have chance to achieve an order. The market competition of ship building is quite fierce worldwide currently; for the building of offshore wind turbine installation vessel, the competition is surely forecasted to be fierce.

The advantages or benefits of wind power, is unnecessary to mention again. And we think that nobody would doubt there is vast market for wind power. The game of offshore wind power is just at the beginning, as well as the good days for offshore wind turbine installation vessel runners.

The Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Pella Sietas

Samsung Heavy Industries

Lamprell

GustoMSC

CRIST

CSIC

COSCO Shipyard

Shanghai Zhenhua

Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Breakdown Data by Type

Dimensions

Jack-leg System

Main Crane

Cargo Crane

Tank Capacity

Power Sources

Client’s Accommodation

Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Breakdown Data by Application

Self-propelled jack-up vessel

Normal jack-up vessel

Heavy lift vessel

Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Unit). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

