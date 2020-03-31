The X-ray Inspection Systems market was valued at 750 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1120 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for X-ray Inspection Systems.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for x-ray inspection systems in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced x-ray inspection systems. Increasing of automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of x-ray inspection systems will drive growth in China markets.

Globally, the x-ray inspection systems industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of x-ray inspection systems is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like YXLON International, Nikon Metrology, Nordson, GE Measurement & Control, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their x-ray inspection systems and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 32% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global x-ray inspection systems industry because of their market share and technology status of x-ray inspection systems.

The consumption volume of x-ray inspection systems is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of x-ray inspection systems industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of x-ray inspection systems is still promising.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

YXLON International

Nikon Metrology

Nordson

ZEISS

GE Measurement & Control

Anritsu Industrial Solutions

North Star Imaging

Ishida

Mettler-Toledo International

VJ Technologies

Bosello High Technology

Sesotec GmbH

Aolong Group

Loma

DanDong Huari

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dylog

Meyer

Minebea Intec

Mesnac

X-ray Inspection Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Digital Radiography (DR)

Computed Tomography (CT)

X-ray Inspection Systems Breakdown Data by Application

General Industry

Automotive Industry

Packaging

Others

X-ray Inspection Systems Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global X-ray Inspection Systems status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key X-ray Inspection Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of X-ray Inspection Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

