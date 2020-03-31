It is also popularly known as octadecanoic acid, and is a long-chain fatty acid commonly available. It is a wax like solid product, saturated fatty acid without vegetable oil and animal fat. Generally, it is obtained from palm oil, but other sources like corn are also used. For production, animal fat or vegetable oils undergo the hydrogenation action with water at high temperature and pressure. Commercial product is mixture of oleic acid, palmitic, and stearic acid.

Latest study of stearic acid market trend has indicated that more than 3000 consumer products, like hair care and skin care use it as raw material. Also, the increasing awareness towards personal care, personal health and beauty products is expected to impact the stearic acid market size growth. However, the instability in raw material supply for petrochemical and vegetable oils alongside with toxic waste hazard might impact the overall growth of the industry. It is also said that excessive consumption of concentrated products might cause health issues like liver issues, cancer and others. Another influencing factor for growth is the new technical innovations happening across various sections.

Stearic acid is widely used in personal care merchandises like soaps, shampoos, and shaving creams. It gives versatility, stability, and thickening, binding and increased the shelf life of products. It also has surfactant that has cleansing properties, helping in cleaning oil and dirt removal. Due to this feature it is a preferred raw material in body care like soap and production of detergent powders. Stearic acid market size has a large contribution from the soap industry. Stearic acid acts as thickener and a hardener and hence helps in keeping soap particles and dirt particles together. Thus, whenever soap is washed the dust to get washed away with water.

Global stearic acid market also is growing due to some additional factors like dietary supplements, metal processing, candle manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industry. Growing consciousness among users for dietary supplements to maintain good health and hygiene will help in growth of stearic acid market size over the forecast period.

The Global stearic acid market is segmented on the basis of Application and region. With respect to the application it is divided as Personal Care, Lubricants, Fuel Additives, Soaps & Detergents, Rubber Processing and many others. Based on region it can be divided as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is leading and is expected to keep on leading in terms of market share owing to growing spending power of the people. People in developing countries have started spending more on health care, personal care products. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America and Europe.

The major players of the global stearic acid market are U.S chemical company, Wilmar international, BASF, P&G, Kao Chemicals, Oleon and many others.

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘global stearic acid market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global stearic acid market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

