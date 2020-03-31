Beer consumption has tremendously increased in the recent years due to increasing disposable income and rise in consumer preferences for beer over several other alcoholic beverages. Increase in count of female drinkers and rise in youth population has fuelled the growth of the global beer market. Global youth population is expected to reach 1.3 billion by 2030. Moreover, change in lifestyle and more importantly living a luxurious western lifestyle has influenced the perception of consumers toward alcohol beverages, especially beer. However, the beer industry offers numerous growth opportunities introducing natural sweetened and non-alcoholic beer.

Consumers are preferring to experiment with locally produced premium and international beer varieties. Several brewers have noted that the premium brews industry would remain a dominant segment. Moreover, super-premium beers also experienced a quick growth in the market and are estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Looping on to the geographical view, the Asia-Pacific has an exponential range of beers available in the global beer market in 2017 with varieties of flavor and taste. These include lagers, ales, stouts & porters and more others. The beer market has significantly witnessed rapid growth due to increase in demand from countries such as India and China.

As the consumer mostly prefer the lager type beer which is believed to be one of an influencing factor of the global beer market. Moreover, most of the companies are also dealing with the lager as it also offers impressive returns on investment.

The global beer market is segmented into several classifications including type, category, packaging, production, and regional outlook. Based on the type outlook, the market is largely divided into larger, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of category the market is segmented into popular price, premium, and super premium. Based on the packaging, the beer market is classified into glass, PET Bottle, metal can, and others. Moreover, on the basis of production the market is formed by Macro-brewery, Micro-brewery, craft brewery, and others. Looping on to the regional outlook, the market is widely range in North America, U.S. Canada, Mexico, Europe, UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Rest of LAMEA.

Leading players of the global beer market include BeijingYanjing Brewery, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Squatters Pub, United Breweries Group, and more others.

Key Segmentation of the global beer market 2018-2025

Beer Market Key Segments:

By Type

Lager

Ale

Stout & Porter

Malt

Others

By Category

Popular Price

Premium

Super Premium

By Packaging

Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can

Others

By Production

Macro-brewery

Micro-brewery

Craft Brewery

Others

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

