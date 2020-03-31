Global Electric Vehicle Motor market 2019-2025 Overview

Factors that have contributed in higher growth of the electric motor vehicle market is arriving demand for driving range of electric vehicles which results in positive impact on growth of market. The element on which range of electric vehicle is highly dependent is electric powertrain control systems. Other important attribute is the introduction of stringent government regulations. Globally, many nations have applied strict emission norms for lowering GHG emissions as to reduce the cause of global warming.

Geographically, the regions which are highlighted are LAMEA, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia Pacific region is projected to contribute the maximum to the electric car motor market growth. The prompt increase in sales and production of electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan and the presence of original equipment manufacturers, is expected to boost Asia-Pacific electric vehicle motor market share.

vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEVs) will be two factors that will dominate the global electric vehicle motor market which is expected to impact positively on market. EVs and hybrid are primarily powered by batteries. Various countries are taking initiatives in direction of lowering global warming. On increasing verge, countries are offering tax benefits and incentives to mount the use of green vehicles like EVs and HEVs. To invite more manufacturers for producing EVs and hybrids, top vehicle market regions started providing subsidies and incentives to them. This will be another considerable factor to promote the sale of EVs and HEVs in electric vehicle motor market in the upcoming time.

The global electric vehicle motor market segmentation is based on vehicle type, geography and type. On the grounds of type, it is split into synchronous AC motor and induction AC motor), alternate current (AC) motor, and direct current (DC) motor (brushless DC motor, brushed DC motor, and hermetic motor). DC Brushed Motors is envisioned to dominate the growth of the market. Based on vehicle type, it is classified as passenger cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Based on power rating, the global market has categories which includes <40 Kw, 40 Kw-80 Kw and >80 Kw. The >80 kW segment is anticipated to dominate in all types of power rating during the forecast period. These types of motors are mainly used by the automotive manufacturers in luxury vehicles.

The key players of global electric vehicle motor market are Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Ametek Incorporation, Baldor Electric Company Inc., Asmo Corporation Limited, Rockwell Automation Incorporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Franklin Electric Cooperative Incorporation, Tesla Motors, Inc., Nissan Motor Corp ABB Group Ltd., Siemens AG, Baldor Electric Incorporation, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., ARC Systems Incorporation, Johnson Electric, oration Ltd., Brook Crompton UK Limited and BMW AG.

Key segments of ‘Global Electric Vehicle Motor’

Based on motor type, the market has been segmented into,

DC brushed motors

DC brushless motors

Induction (Asynchronous) motor

Synchronous Motor

Switched Reluctance motor

Based on device, the market has been segmented into,

<40 kW

40 kW-80 kW

>80 kW

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

DENSO

Tesla

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Electric Vehicle Motor’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global electric vehicle motor by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

