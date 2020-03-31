Global Acne Treatment market 2019-2025 Overview

Acne is also popularly called acne vulgaris and is a type of skin condition by the blocking of hair follicles due to accumulation of oil or dead skin cells. This is a skin condition that needs regular treatment and is affects the area of skin which has high oil glands like our face, parts of chest and back. Acne is very common among teenagers and this is the factor driving the k acne treatment industry. Among teenagers acne problems are more of a physiological problem wherein professional help and guidance is taken.

Acne effects the overall appearance of a person, and hence often it leads to people losing their confidence. Research indicates that XX% patients suffering from acne feel depression while XX% have shown suicidal tendencies. Another factor influencing the acne treatment market size is the growing spending power of the people. Across the globe growing importance towards personal grooming and appearance is the main reason for the substantial growth of acne treatment industry.

The demand for cosmetic treatment procedures is growing and various dermatologists prefer to cure skin related diseases with the use of tropical applications or less aggressive procedures instead of surgical ones. General awareness and better understanding of various treatments has led to better relations between patients and physicians and transparency in procedures are factors influencing the acne treatment industry. Laser treatments give a permanent solution for skin related issues and reduces the chances of reoccurrence of the same. Also, laser treatments are less painful and are opted by all.

Acne treatment market analysis indicate growth in well-trained dermatologists, who work with patients and provide best treatment. They are one of the leading contributors influencing the market growth.

The global acne treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment modality, type, treatment, and end users. Segmentation on the basis of treatment is done as therapeutic devices, medication and others. The medication sector is further sub divided into antibiotics, retinoid, and others. Retinoid sector is further divided into tretinoin, adapalene, others. The antibiotics sector is also sectored into erythromycin, and clindamycin, and many others. The therapeutic devices sector is further sub-divided as, microdermabrader, dermabradors, lasers, and others. Treatment modality is further, segmented into oral, topical, injectable. Segmentation on the basis of end-user is done as pharmacies & drug stores, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Based on region segmentation of acne treatment market size is done as USA, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. America dominates the market followed by Europe owing to the increased awareness between the younger generation and also the increased spending power. This has led there to be an increase in the market.

The key players for Global Acne Treatment Market are ALLERGAN, Stiefel Laboratories, Valeant, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. And many others.

Segmentation:

The various segments of Global Acne Treatment Market are,

By Treatment:

Therapeutic devices

Medication

Antibiotics

Retinoid

By Region:

USA

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Acne Treatment Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the Global Acne Treatment Market by the end of forecast period. (2017 – 2025).

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

