Automotive Steering System Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2025

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Automotive Steering System market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Automotive Steering System market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Automotive Steering System market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Automotive Steering System market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Automotive Steering System market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Automotive Steering System market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Automotive Steering System market.

Competition Tracking: Global Automotive Steering System Market

Constant innovation will remain the key for leading automakers to maintain an edge over the competition in the global automotive steering system market landscape. Emergence of new technology innovations is expected to represent a predominant factor uplifting the global market for automotive steering system, estimated to reach around US$ 40 Bn towards the end of 2022.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., one of the industry spearheads based in South Korea, recently announced the successful development of a customized, dual-mode electric automotive steering system that has been specifically optimized for autonomous vehicle technology. The company claims that this newly developed electric automotive steering system includes a redundant control mode – with an additional benefit of two independent electronic circuits that constantly regulate each other in order to maintain stability of the essential steering capabilities in all driving situations. In this automotive steering system, the electronic control units has been substantially reduced in terms of size. Although Hyundai is yet to drive off the mass-production of this dual-model automotive steering system, several verification tests are anticipated to be accomplished later this year – notarizing mass-production by 2020 end.

With an objective to offer an added value to passenger cars in terms of safety during overtaking, lane changing, and driving on slippery roadways, ZF Friedrichshafen AG had introduced a novel double automotive steering system that combined both front and rear axle automotive steering systems. In 2017, the company solidified its position as a dominant leader in the automotive steering system marketplace, with an extended automotive steering system portfolio in China – the global automotive manufacturing hub. This strategic move of the company added a dual pinion system to its flagship product portfolio. More recently in 2018, ZF Friedrichshafen AG presented a new electromechanical automotive steering system designed for front-drive, four-wheel counterbalance forklifts in a global auto fair – – with an aim to achieve reduced energy consumption. ZF is currently prioritizing R&D efforts directed to following the paradigm shift from conventional hydraulics to energy-efficient electrics.

Other prominent players partaking in the global automotive steering system space include Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, JTEKT Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, NSK Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, China Automotive Systems, Inc., Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited, and Robert Bosch Limited.

Definition: Automotive Steering System

An automotive steering system is the collection of components such as steering column, steering wheel, front wheel, brakes, and clutches, enabling the driver to effortlessly direct the motion of the vehicle on the desired path. Evolved from the earlier rigid automotive steering systems, today’s automotive steering systems possess incredible flexibility that offers automatic assistance.

Global Automotive Steering System Market: About the Report

The roughly US$ 30 billion market for automotive steering system will possibly surpass the valuation worth US$ 40 Bn by the end of 2022, as indicated by the global automotive steering system market report offered for the five-year assessment period – 2017-2022. The report provides valued actionable insights on the historic, current, and futuristic scenario of the global automotive steering system to help businesses in automotive components domain arrive at profitable decisions in the near future.

Additional Questions Answered by Automotive Steering System Market Report

To what extent will the cybersecurity concerns impact adoption and approvals of automotive steering system in connected and autonomous vehicles?

What is the take of industry experts on automotive steering system getting obsolete in next few decades, with visibly promising popularity of self-driving and connected vehicles?

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Automotive Steering System market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Automotive Steering System market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Steering System market?

How will the global Automotive Steering System market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive Steering System market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Steering System market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive Steering System market throughout the forecast period?

