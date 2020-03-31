he digital talent acquisition platform help in the identification of skills needed in an employee by assigning them with related projects. Besides, several platforms are being created for up scaling digital talent skills of employees. A global shift is seen among the companies towards artificial intelligence and machine learning to gain an edge over competitors, due to this there is increasing dem and for up gradation of employee skills. Organizations are investing in advance training solutions to provide training in particular technology to the employees. Many organizations are utilizing AI for pre-hiring assessments for talent management solutions. The digital talent acquisition market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of technological advances and increasing innovations in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of digital skills in talent acquisition is likely to hamper the growth of the digital talent acquisition market. Further, digitization initiatives in the developing countries by the government are expected to showcase substantial growth opportunities for the digital talent acquisition market in coming future.

The “Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital talent acquisition market with detailed market segmentation by skill, training type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global digital talent acquisition market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital talent acquisition market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Accenture plc

2. BrainStation Inc.

3. Cloudera, Inc.

4. Databricks, Inc.

5. IBM Corporation

6. MapR Technologies, Inc.

7. Oracle Corporation

8. Salesforce. com, inc.

9. SAP SE

10. The Training Associates Corporation

The global digital talent acquisition market is segmented on the basis of skill, training type, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on skill, the market is segmented as data management, web presentation, AI developers, and cloud computing & security. By training type, the market is segmented into internal and external. On the basis of the enterpise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on industry vertical the market is classified as BFSI, telecom & IT, manufacturing, logistics, services, government & defense, and others. The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital talent acquisition market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital talent acquisition market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting digital talent acquisition market from both dem and and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the digital talent acquisition market in these regions. The reports cover key developments in the digital talent acquisition market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from digital talent acquisition market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising dem and for digital talent acquisition in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the digital talent acquisition market.

