The “Global Genetic Testing Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global genetic testing services market with detailed market segmentation by test type, application, service provider, and geography. The global genetic testing services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the genetic testing services market.

Market Players:

The report also includes the profiles of key genetic testing services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Illumina, Inc.,

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated,

Genomic Health, Inc.,

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.,

Eurofins Scientific,

Ambry Genetics,

CENTOGENE AG,

23and Me, Inc.

The reports cover key developments in the genetic testing services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from genetic testing services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for genetic testing services in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Genetic testing services market.

Market Segments:

The global genetic testing services market is segmented on the basis of test type, application, and service provider. On the basis of test type the segment is classified as prenatal testing, newborn screening, predictive & presymptomatic testing, and pharmacogenomic testing. The application segment is divided as oncology, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. The service provider segment is segmented as hospital-based laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and specialty clinics.The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global genetic testing services market based on various segments.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Genetic testing services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting genetic testing services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the genetic testing services market in these regions.

