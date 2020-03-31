The collagen peptides market accounted for US$ 852.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 2,129.9 Mn by 2027.

The exclusive report on Collagen Peptides Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market.The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA),and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used is used to estimate the Collagen Peptides Market size and forecasts till 2027.

The Collagen Peptides Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Leading Collagen Peptides Market Players:

Amikozen Co., Ltd

BSA Pharma Inc.

Chaitanya Biologicals Private Limited

Collagen Solutions Plc

Darling Ingredients

Gelnex

Gelita AG

Holista CollTech Limited

ITALGELATINE S.p.A.

LAPI GELATINE S.p.a.

Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc

Weishardt

Proteinsa

Gelatines Juncà SL

Tessenderlo Group

Titan Biotech

Jellice Pioneer Private Limited Taiwan Branch

Collagen peptide, also known as collagen hydrolysate are short chains of amino acids derived from collagen. It is produced by the hydrolysis process from type I collagen. Collagen peptides are more bioavailable and are better absorbed into the bloodstream due to shorter chains of amino acids as compared to collagen and gelatin. Collagen peptides are readily broken down into a form that can enter the bloodstream after digestion. After consumption and absorption, collagen peptides travel throughout the body, rebuilding, repairing, and providing energy. Collagen peptide is a versatile source of protein and an important element of healthy nutrition. Their nutritional and physiological properties promote the bones, joints, and skin health. The global collagen peptide market, by source, has been segmented into cattle hide and bones, pigskin, poultry and fish, sheep and goat, and others. The cattle hide and bones segments segment dominated the global collagen peptide market in 2018. Moreover, the poultry and fish segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period.

Consumers in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and UK, among others, are becoming more health-conscious owing to abundant access to online information related to health and wellness. Collagen peptides are rapidly becoming more popular with consumers and medical professionals. Health-savvy consumers are looking for more precise information associated with the health products they are purchasing. Factors such as consumer awareness of health issues, a greater focus on physical fitness and wellbeing, and higher personal incomes are considered as a major factor propelling the demand for collagen peptide. Over the past few years, consumers in developed countries are taking preventive health measures to prevent various diseases and availing of health and wellness related products in order to lead a healthier lifestyle. Moreover, the aging population in these countries forms a large consumer base for collagen peptides products. The aged population prefers food and beverages that are enriched with nutrition and also provide health benefits.

Also, key Collagen Peptides Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

