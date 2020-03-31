Organ Preservation Market report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the the global market.The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

Increasing prevalence of multiple organ failure in geriatric population, technological innovations, and rising government & NGO initiatives to encourage organ donation are the factors that are expected to drive the market of organ preservation during the coming years. Normothermic machine perfusion as advanced paradigm for organ preservation is expected to provide vast scope of opportunity for the growth of organ preservation market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the market Bridge to Life Ltd., Paragonix Technologies Inc., 21st Century Medicine, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC, Lifeline Scientific, Preservation Solutions, Inc., XVIVO Perfusion, Waters Medical Systems, LLC , and OrganOx Limited.

North America market is expected to hold a dominant position in the global organ preservation market. The major driving factors driving the growth of the market in this region are availability of better organ preservation facilities, rise in research & development activities, and availability of skilled professionals. Additionally, rising geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic diseases is further augments growth of the market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate in the market, due to growing customer base, rising organ donation awareness, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Key points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Scope Of The Study

Chapter 2. Key Takeaways

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Organ Preservation Market Landscape

Chapter 5. Organ Preservation Market- Key Industry Dynamics

Chapter 6. Organ Preservation Market- Global Analysis

Chapter 7. Organ Preservation Market Revenue And Forecasts

Chapter 8. Industry Landscape

Chapter 9. Organ Preservation Market, Key Company Profiles

Chapter 10. Appendix

Organ Preservation Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

