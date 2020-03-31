Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Assessment of the Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

The recent study on the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By Disease Indication

By Distribution Channels

By Region

This report covers the global peptic ulcer drugs market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report includes key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market over the forecast period. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, are included to provide clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Based on product type, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented into proton pump inhibitors (PPI), potassium-competitive acid blockers (P-CAB), antacids, ulcer protective drugs, H2-antagonists, and antibiotics. The PPIs segment is expected to remain the dominant segment in terms of value during the forecast period.

By disease indication, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented as gastritis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). GERD segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share contribution, accounting for the maximum share of the overall market by 2022 end; whereas revenue from gastric ulcer segment is projected to expand at highest CAGR of during the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment is expected to hold maximum market share in the global market for peptic ulcer drugs.

By region, the market in North America is expected to lead in the global peptic ulcer drugs market. In 2014, North America and Europe collectively accounted for 67% share of overall marker revenue. Asia Pacific market accounted for 22% share in global peptic ulcer drugs market and is expected to gain significant market share over the forecast period, due to increasing recurrence of peptic ulcer disease. The MEA market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period partly due to low accessibility to peptic ulcer drugs in the region.

Key segments covered

Product Type Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Potassium-Competitive Acid Blockers Antacids H2-antagonists Antibiotics Ulcer Protective Drugs

Disease Indication Gastritis Gastric Ulcer Duodenal Ulcer Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Private Clinics Drug Stores Retail Pharmacies e-Commerce



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

MEA GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Key features included in this report

Drivers and restraints of the peptic ulcer drugs market

Pipeline analysis and key developments in the market

Analysis of business strategies of key players

Peptic ulcer drugs market estimates and forecast

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market establish their foothold in the current Peptic Ulcer Drugs market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market solidify their position in the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market?

