According to this study, over the next five years the ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Smartphones
Tablets
Computer
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Clinical Trial Sponsors
Academic Institutes
Hospitals
Medical Device Manufacturers And Pharmaceutical Companies
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
CRF Health
PAREXEL International Corporation
Bracket Global
Kayentis
ArisGlobal
Medidata Solutions
Health Diary
ERT Clinical
OmniComm Systems
ICON
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Segment by Type
2.2.1 Smartphones
2.2.2 Smartphones
2.2.3 Computer
2.3 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Segment by Application
2.4.1 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
2.4.2 Clinical Trial Sponsors
2.4.3 Academic Institutes
2.4.4 Hospitals
2.4.5 Medical Device Manufacturers And Pharmaceutical Companies
2.5 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA by Players
3.1 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA by Regions
4.1 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA by Countries
7.2 Europe ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Forecast
10.1 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Forecast by Type
10.8 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 CRF Health
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Product Offered
11.1.3 CRF Health ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 CRF Health News
11.2 PAREXEL International Corporation
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Product Offered
11.2.3 PAREXEL International Corporation ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 PAREXEL International Corporation News
11.3 Bracket Global
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Product Offered
11.3.3 Bracket Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Bracket Global News
11.4 Kayentis
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Product Offered
11.4.3 Kayentis ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Kayentis News
11.5 ArisGlobal
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Product Offered
11.5.3 ArisGlobal ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 ArisGlobal News
11.6 Medidata Solutions
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Product Offered
11.6.3 Medidata Solutions ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Medidata Solutions News
11.7 Health Diary
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Product Offered
11.7.3 Health Diary ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Health Diary News
11.8 ERT Clinical
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Product Offered
11.8.3 ERT Clinical ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 ERT Clinical News
11.9 OmniComm Systems
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Product Offered
11.9.3 OmniComm Systems ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 OmniComm Systems News
11.10 ICON
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Product Offered
11.10.3 ICON ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 ICON News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
