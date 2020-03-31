“Our expert research analysts have been trained to map research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique advantage when compared to competitors. We provide lightning, intelligent, accurate and meaningful data.”

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart City Technologies market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart City Technologies business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart City Technologies market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4155114

This study considers the Smart City Technologies value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software

Hardware

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Energy

Water Usage

Transportation

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

IBM

AGT International

GE

ENGIE Innovation

Cisco

Capgemini

Ericsson

General Electric

AT& T

Intel

TCP Reliable

Microsoft

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart City Technologies market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart City Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart City Technologies players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart City Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart City Technologies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Smart City Technologies Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart City Technologies Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Smart City Technologies Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart City Technologies Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software

2.2.2 Software

2.2.3 Service

2.3 Smart City Technologies Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart City Technologies Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Smart City Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Smart City Technologies Segment by Application

2.4.1 Energy

2.4.2 Water Usage

2.4.3 Transportation

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Smart City Technologies Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart City Technologies Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Smart City Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Smart City Technologies by Players

3.1 Global Smart City Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart City Technologies Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart City Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Smart City Technologies Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart City Technologies by Regions

4.1 Smart City Technologies Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart City Technologies Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Smart City Technologies Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Smart City Technologies Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart City Technologies Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Smart City Technologies Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Smart City Technologies Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Smart City Technologies Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Smart City Technologies Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Smart City Technologies Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Smart City Technologies Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart City Technologies by Countries

7.2 Europe Smart City Technologies Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Smart City Technologies Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Smart City Technologies by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Smart City Technologies Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Smart City Technologies Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Smart City Technologies Market Forecast

10.1 Global Smart City Technologies Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Smart City Technologies Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Smart City Technologies Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Smart City Technologies Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Smart City Technologies Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ABB

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Smart City Technologies Product Offered

11.1.3 ABB Smart City Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ABB News

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Smart City Technologies Product Offered

11.2.3 IBM Smart City Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IBM News

11.3 AGT International

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Smart City Technologies Product Offered

11.3.3 AGT International Smart City Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 AGT International News

11.4 GE

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Smart City Technologies Product Offered

11.4.3 GE Smart City Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 GE News

11.5 ENGIE Innovation

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Smart City Technologies Product Offered

11.5.3 ENGIE Innovation Smart City Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 ENGIE Innovation News

11.6 Cisco

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Smart City Technologies Product Offered

11.6.3 Cisco Smart City Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Cisco News

11.7 Capgemini

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Smart City Technologies Product Offered

11.7.3 Capgemini Smart City Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Capgemini News

11.8 Ericsson

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Smart City Technologies Product Offered

11.8.3 Ericsson Smart City Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Ericsson News

11.9 General Electric

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Smart City Technologies Product Offered

11.9.3 General Electric Smart City Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 General Electric News

11.10 AT& T

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Smart City Technologies Product Offered

11.10.3 AT& T Smart City Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 AT& T News

11.11 Intel

11.12 TCP Reliable

11.13 Microsoft

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4155114

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155