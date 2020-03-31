“The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.”
According to this study, over the next five years the Building Technologies market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Building Technologies business, shared in Chapter 3.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4155263
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Building Technologies market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Building Technologies value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Overall Plan
Exterior Design
Internal Structure Design
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Civil Engineering
Heating and Sanitation
Gas Engineering
Elevator and Fire
Water Supply and Drainage
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Honeywell
Siemtecha
Emerson Electric
Johnson Controls
Schneider Electric
Itron
Building Technologies Inc
Siemens
Carrier
Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Building Technologies market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Building Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Building Technologies players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Building Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Building Technologies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Building Technologies Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Building Technologies Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Building Technologies Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Building Technologies Segment by Type
2.2.1 Overall Plan
2.2.2 Overall Plan
2.2.3 Internal Structure Design
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Building Technologies Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Building Technologies Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Building Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Building Technologies Segment by Application
2.4.1 Civil Engineering
2.4.2 Heating and Sanitation
2.4.3 Gas Engineering
2.4.4 Elevator and Fire
2.4.5 Water Supply and Drainage
2.5 Building Technologies Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Building Technologies Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Building Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Building Technologies by Players
3.1 Global Building Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Building Technologies Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Building Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Building Technologies Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Building Technologies by Regions
4.1 Building Technologies Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Building Technologies Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Building Technologies Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Building Technologies Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Building Technologies Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Building Technologies Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Building Technologies Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Building Technologies Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Building Technologies Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Building Technologies Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Building Technologies Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Building Technologies by Countries
7.2 Europe Building Technologies Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Building Technologies Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Building Technologies by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Building Technologies Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Building Technologies Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Building Technologies Market Forecast
10.1 Global Building Technologies Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Building Technologies Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Building Technologies Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Building Technologies Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Building Technologies Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Honeywell
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Building Technologies Product Offered
11.1.3 Honeywell Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Honeywell News
11.2 Siemtecha
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Building Technologies Product Offered
11.2.3 Siemtecha Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Siemtecha News
11.3 Emerson Electric
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Building Technologies Product Offered
11.3.3 Emerson Electric Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Emerson Electric News
11.4 Johnson Controls
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Building Technologies Product Offered
11.4.3 Johnson Controls Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Johnson Controls News
11.5 Schneider Electric
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Building Technologies Product Offered
11.5.3 Schneider Electric Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Schneider Electric News
11.6 Itron
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Building Technologies Product Offered
11.6.3 Itron Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Itron News
11.7 Building Technologies Inc
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Building Technologies Product Offered
11.7.3 Building Technologies Inc Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Building Technologies Inc News
11.8 Siemens
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Building Technologies Product Offered
11.8.3 Siemens Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Siemens News
11.9 Carrier
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Building Technologies Product Offered
11.9.3 Carrier Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Carrier News
11.10 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Building Technologies Product Offered
11.10.3 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4155263
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155