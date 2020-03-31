3D NAND Flash Memory Market was valued at $5.2 billion, and is expected to reach $39 billion by 2022 years, supported by a CAGR of 33.7%.

The application of 3D NAND flash memory chips are gaining huge traction in the current time, owing to the capability to exploit the intrinsic limits of the fabrication substrate. There has been a strong emphasis on evolution of new technology as well as products, since the existing solutions cannot effectively scale capacity to meet the increase in data demand.

In this regard, 3D NAND flash memory is such a product that came into the market offering larger storage space, operates faster at a rather reduced cost. The design of 3D NAND flash memory chips is achieved by stacking the memory cells vertically in multiple layers on the silicon substrate. By stimulating the memory cell in third dimension, the increased density is attained.

Key Players:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc. (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), and SanDisk Corporation (U.S.).

Electrons per bit defines the capacity of any storage device and delimits reliability. When only electronics is used in memory device manufacturing, then the constraint of limited number of electrons is imposed and the capacity extension is hampered. Also, with the reducing cell size (as per the ideals of Moore’s Law) the issue of electrons leaking out of the surface due to smaller walls has been witnessed.

To resolve such issues, the 3D NAND seems a suitable choice, owing to the higher storage density through multiple layer memory cell stacking. This not only enhances the storage but also provides enough space for the cells, reducing the issue of inter-cell interference.

Moreover, the increase in the storage demand across applications such as consumer electronics and enterprise storage sector significantly drives the 3D NAND flash memory market. At the same time, the growth in requirement of small form factor enables the scope for R&D for such memory devices. However, the prerequisite of precision while production can hinder the mass manufacturing of 3D NAND flash memory devices.

The segments covered under the scope of the report are by product, by application, and by geography. The products utilizing flash memory are consumer electronic devices, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The application segment includes consumer electronics, medical equipment, and automotive among others. The geographical analysis for the 3D NAND Flash memory market is given for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The country level analysis for each geographical region is also mentioned in the respective sections.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the 3D NAND Flash Memory market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the 3D NAND Flash Memory market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of 3D NAND Flash Memory industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

