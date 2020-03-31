Zika virus is transmitted through Aedes mosquito bite, which can also transmit chikungunya, dengue, and yellow fever. The other modes of transmission of Zika virus is through sex and from an infected mother to the fetus. The onset of Zika virus is yet not clear. The symptoms are similar to that of dengue, including fever, skin rashes, joint pain, and headache, which are mild and last for two to seven days.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013004

The Zika virus vaccines market is estimated to generate $14,500 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $18,697 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. The market has high potential owing to increase in demand for vaccines for immunization and further prevention in regions such as Latin America and Central America. According to WHO, approximately 1.6 million individuals are infected with Zika virus, and the number is exponentially increasing. In addition, surgical demand for vaccines that can cure Zika-linked birth defects has increased.

Key Players:

Immunovaccine Inc.,Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.,Bharat Biotech International Ltd.,NewLink Genetics Co.,Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,GeneOne Life Science Inc.,GlaxoSmithKline Plc.,Sanofi S.A.,Hawaii Biotech Inc.

Zika virus disease is caused by mosquitoes that belongs to Flavivirus genus, and was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys. It was later identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania. Major outbreak of the disease was reported in 2007 in the Yap Island. In addition, an association between Zika virus infection and Guillain-Barr syndrome was reported in July 2015 in Brazil, and later in October 2015, Brazil reported an association between Zika virus infection and microcephaly.

The global Zika virus vaccine market is segmented based on forecast scenario analysis and geography. On the basis of forecast scenario analysis, the market is categorized into rapid growth, moderate growth, and low growth. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

To inquire about the discount available on this Report, visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013004

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Zika Virus Vaccines market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Zika Virus Vaccines market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Zika Virus Vaccines industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.