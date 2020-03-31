Metal recycling market generated a revenue of $304,633 million in 2014 and is expected to reach a market value of $446,472 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.5%. Metal recycling is a process of reusing and reprocessing scrap metals such as aluminum, steel, copper, and others into useful materials so as to minimize greenhouse gas emission levels, preserve natural resources, and manage energy consumption.

With the increase in awareness about environmental safety, governments are aiming at promoting metal recycling without disturbing the landscape. For instance, the U.S. recycles around 60% of the steel that is extracted from scrap and waste.

High rate of obsolescence, increase in energy savings with decreased greenhouse gases emission levels, accelerating industrialization and urbanization in developing nations and increasing consumer awareness is presently driving the growth of metal recycling market. Additionally, increased scarcity of rare earth metals acts as an opportunity for the global market. However, unorganized flow of waste metals and less scrap collection zones is anticipated to restrict the market growth.

Key Players:

ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Aurubis AG, European Metal Recycling Limited, Tata Steel, Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd., Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. and OmniSource Corporation.

The market is classified on the basis of metal type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on metal type, the market is segmented into ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals. By end-user industry, the market is classified into automotive, packaging, shipbuilding, industrial machinery, electronics & electrical equipment and others.

Building & construction generated the highest revenue in the year 2014 owing to high demolition rates in construction sector. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue in 2014 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Metal Recycling market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Metal Recycling market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Metal Recycling industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

