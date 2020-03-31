An infrared detector is a device that responds to infrared radiation (IR), which are electromagnetic waves with higher wavelength than visible light. Interestingly, all the entities with temperature greater than absolute zero have thermal energy and are a source of infrared radiation. The two main types of IR detectors are thermal detectors and photo detectors. Infrared detectors can be used for a variety of applications in the military, scientific, security, medical, industrial, and automotive areas.

IR detectors are compact in size, compatible with variety of applications, and detect infrared light over a large area. These factors make infrared detectors ideal for security purposes as they operate real time and detect movement. However, high cost and inaccuracy in certain conditions could hamper the market growth. Technological advancements in the infrared detector technology and reduction in prices in the future could provide potential growth opportunities.

Texas Instruments Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Omron Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonic K.K., FLIR Systems Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Raytheon Company, Sofradir, and Nippon Avionics.

The market is segmented by type, spectral range, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into thermal detector and photo detector. Thermal detectors are subcategorized into thermopile, microbolometer, and pyroelectric; while photo detectors are subcategorized into indium gallium arsenide, mercury cadmium telluride, and polycrystalline lead sulfide (PBS) & polycrystalline lead selenide (PBSE) type.

On the basis of spectral range, it is classified into short-wave IR, medium-wave IR, and long-wave IR. Applications of IR detectors include aerospace & defense, industrial, medical, automotive, security, and consumer electronics. Geographically, the market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

