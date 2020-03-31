“The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.”

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Design Automation Tools market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electronic Design Automation Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Design Automation Tools market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electronic Design Automation Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Services

Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ANSYS

Keysight Technologies

Altium

Cadence Design Systems

Mentor

Autodesk

Synopsis

NVIDIA

Xilinx

Silvaco

Agnisys

Zuken

Lauterbach

Aldec

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electronic Design Automation Tools market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electronic Design Automation Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic Design Automation Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Design Automation Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electronic Design Automation Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Electronic Design Automation Tools Segment by Type

2.2.1 Services

2.3 Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Electronic Design Automation Tools Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Aerospace & Defense

2.4.3 Consumer Electronics

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Industrial

2.4.6 Other

2.5 Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools by Players

3.1 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Electronic Design Automation Tools by Regions

4.1 Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electronic Design Automation Tools by Countries

7.2 Europe Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Electronic Design Automation Tools by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Forecast

10.1 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ANSYS

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Electronic Design Automation Tools Product Offered

11.1.3 ANSYS Electronic Design Automation Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ANSYS News

11.2 Keysight Technologies

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Electronic Design Automation Tools Product Offered

11.2.3 Keysight Technologies Electronic Design Automation Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Keysight Technologies News

11.3 Altium

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Electronic Design Automation Tools Product Offered

11.3.3 Altium Electronic Design Automation Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Altium News

11.4 Cadence Design Systems

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Electronic Design Automation Tools Product Offered

11.4.3 Cadence Design Systems Electronic Design Automation Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Cadence Design Systems News

11.5 Mentor

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Electronic Design Automation Tools Product Offered

11.5.3 Mentor Electronic Design Automation Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Mentor News

11.6 Autodesk

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Electronic Design Automation Tools Product Offered

11.6.3 Autodesk Electronic Design Automation Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Autodesk News

11.7 Synopsis

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Electronic Design Automation Tools Product Offered

11.7.3 Synopsis Electronic Design Automation Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Synopsis News

11.8 NVIDIA

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Electronic Design Automation Tools Product Offered

11.8.3 NVIDIA Electronic Design Automation Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 NVIDIA News

11.9 Xilinx

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Electronic Design Automation Tools Product Offered

11.9.3 Xilinx Electronic Design Automation Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Xilinx News

11.10 Silvaco

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Electronic Design Automation Tools Product Offered

11.10.3 Silvaco Electronic Design Automation Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Silvaco News

11.11 Agnisys

11.12 Zuken

11.13 Lauterbach

11.14 Aldec

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

