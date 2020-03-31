“The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.”
According to this study, over the next five years the 3D Printing Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in 3D Printing Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 3D Printing Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the 3D Printing Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
3D Designing Software
Data Preparation Software
Simulation Software
Machine Control Software
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Commercial
Office
Personal
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ZBrush
Tinkercad
Trimble
Sylvain Huet
Maxon
Autodesk
Stratasys
3D Systems
EOS
Materialise
Exone
PTC
Protolabs
Ultimaker
Prodways Group
Siemens
Voxeljet
Dassault Systemes
Zortrax
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global 3D Printing Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of 3D Printing Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global 3D Printing Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the 3D Printing Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of 3D Printing Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global 3D Printing Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global 3D Printing Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 3D Printing Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 3D Printing Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 3D Designing Software
2.2.3 Simulation Software
2.2.4 Machine Control Software
2.2.5 Other
2.3 3D Printing Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global 3D Printing Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global 3D Printing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 3D Printing Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Office
2.4.3 Personal
2.5 3D Printing Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global 3D Printing Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global 3D Printing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global 3D Printing Software by Players
3.1 Global 3D Printing Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global 3D Printing Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global 3D Printing Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global 3D Printing Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 3D Printing Software by Regions
4.1 3D Printing Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas 3D Printing Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC 3D Printing Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe 3D Printing Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas 3D Printing Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas 3D Printing Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas 3D Printing Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC 3D Printing Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC 3D Printing Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC 3D Printing Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe 3D Printing Software by Countries
7.2 Europe 3D Printing Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe 3D Printing Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global 3D Printing Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global 3D Printing Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global 3D Printing Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global 3D Printing Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global 3D Printing Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global 3D Printing Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ZBrush
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 3D Printing Software Product Offered
11.1.3 ZBrush 3D Printing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ZBrush News
11.2 Tinkercad
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 3D Printing Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Tinkercad 3D Printing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Tinkercad News
11.3 Trimble
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 3D Printing Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Trimble 3D Printing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Trimble News
11.4 Sylvain Huet
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 3D Printing Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Sylvain Huet 3D Printing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Sylvain Huet News
11.5 Maxon
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 3D Printing Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Maxon 3D Printing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Maxon News
11.6 Autodesk
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 3D Printing Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Autodesk 3D Printing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Autodesk News
11.7 Stratasys
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 3D Printing Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Stratasys 3D Printing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Stratasys News
11.8 3D Systems
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 3D Printing Software Product Offered
11.8.3 3D Systems 3D Printing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 3D Systems News
11.9 EOS
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 3D Printing Software Product Offered
11.9.3 EOS 3D Printing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 EOS News
11.10 Materialise
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 3D Printing Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Materialise 3D Printing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Materialise News
11.11 Exone
11.12 PTC
11.13 Protolabs
11.14 Ultimaker
11.15 Prodways Group
11.16 Siemens
11.17 Voxeljet
11.18 Dassault Systemes
11.19 Zortrax
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
