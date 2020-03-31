THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

According to this study, over the next five years the Collaboration & Productivity Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Collaboration & Productivity Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Collaboration & Productivity Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Collaboration & Productivity Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Microsoft

BoardPaq

Zoom

Slack Technologies

PamConsult

Cisco Systems

Mighytext

Blue Jeans Network

ActiveWord Systems

Zeplin

Monday

Passageways

Diligent

Facebook

Powell Software

Premiere Global Services

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Collaboration & Productivity Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Collaboration & Productivity Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Collaboration & Productivity Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Collaboration & Productivity Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Collaboration & Productivity Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Collaboration & Productivity Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-premise

2.2.2 On-premise

2.3 Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Collaboration & Productivity Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 SMEs

2.5 Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software by Players

3.1 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Collaboration & Productivity Software by Regions

4.1 Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Collaboration & Productivity Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Collaboration & Productivity Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Collaboration & Productivity Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Microsoft

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Collaboration & Productivity Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Microsoft Collaboration & Productivity Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Microsoft News

11.2 BoardPaq

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Collaboration & Productivity Software Product Offered

11.2.3 BoardPaq Collaboration & Productivity Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 BoardPaq News

11.3 Zoom

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Collaboration & Productivity Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Zoom Collaboration & Productivity Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Zoom News

11.4 Slack Technologies

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Collaboration & Productivity Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Slack Technologies Collaboration & Productivity Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Slack Technologies News

11.5 PamConsult

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Collaboration & Productivity Software Product Offered

11.5.3 PamConsult Collaboration & Productivity Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 PamConsult News

11.6 Cisco Systems

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Collaboration & Productivity Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Cisco Systems Collaboration & Productivity Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Cisco Systems News

11.7 Mighytext

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Collaboration & Productivity Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Mighytext Collaboration & Productivity Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Mighytext News

11.8 Blue Jeans Network

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Collaboration & Productivity Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Blue Jeans Network Collaboration & Productivity Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Blue Jeans Network News

11.9 ActiveWord Systems

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Collaboration & Productivity Software Product Offered

11.9.3 ActiveWord Systems Collaboration & Productivity Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 ActiveWord Systems News

11.10 Zeplin

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Collaboration & Productivity Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Zeplin Collaboration & Productivity Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Zeplin News

11.11 Monday

11.12 Passageways

11.13 Diligent

11.14 Facebook

11.15 Powell Software

11.16 Premiere Global Services

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Links:

