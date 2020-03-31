THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

According to this study, over the next five years the Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Golden Software

KAPPA Engineering

Schlumberger

Quorum Business Solutions

Emerson Paradigm Holding

Ingenious

Yokogawa Electric

Dynamic Graphics

PetroStudies Consultants

Stone Ridge Technology

National Energy Technology Laboratory

Dynamic Systems Analysis

ProSim

Rockwell Automation

AVEVA Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-premise

2.3 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 SMEs

2.5 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software by Players

3.1 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software by Regions

4.1 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Golden Software

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Golden Software Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Golden Software News

11.2 KAPPA Engineering

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Product Offered

11.2.3 KAPPA Engineering Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 KAPPA Engineering News

11.3 Schlumberger

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Schlumberger Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Schlumberger News

11.4 Quorum Business Solutions

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Quorum Business Solutions Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Quorum Business Solutions News

11.5 Emerson Paradigm Holding

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Emerson Paradigm Holding Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Emerson Paradigm Holding News

11.6 Ingenious

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Ingenious Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Ingenious News

11.7 Yokogawa Electric

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Yokogawa Electric Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Yokogawa Electric News

11.8 Dynamic Graphics

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Dynamic Graphics Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Dynamic Graphics News

11.9 PetroStudies Consultants

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Product Offered

11.9.3 PetroStudies Consultants Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 PetroStudies Consultants News

11.10 Stone Ridge Technology

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Stone Ridge Technology Oil and Gas Simulation and Modeling Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Stone Ridge Technology News

11.11 National Energy Technology Laboratory

11.12 Dynamic Systems Analysis

11.13 ProSim

11.14 Rockwell Automation

11.15 AVEVA Group

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

