According to this study, over the next five years the Product Management Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Product Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Product Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Product Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Atlassian

VivifyScrum

Monday

Pendo

Aha Labs

Wrike

Bitrix

TeamGantt

Flock FZ

ProductPlan

Infor

Gainsight

Broadcom

Pivotal Software

MeisterLabs

UserVoice

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Product Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Product Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Product Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Product Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Product Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Product Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Product Management Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Product Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Product Management Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-premise

2.3 Product Management Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Product Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Product Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Product Management Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 SMEs

2.5 Product Management Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Product Management Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Product Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Product Management Software by Players

3.1 Global Product Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Product Management Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Product Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Product Management Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Product Management Software by Regions

4.1 Product Management Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Product Management Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Product Management Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Product Management Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Product Management Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Product Management Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Product Management Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Product Management Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Product Management Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Product Management Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Product Management Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Product Management Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Product Management Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Product Management Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Product Management Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Product Management Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Product Management Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Product Management Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Product Management Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Product Management Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Product Management Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Product Management Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Product Management Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Atlassian

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Product Management Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Atlassian Product Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Atlassian News

11.2 VivifyScrum

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Product Management Software Product Offered

11.2.3 VivifyScrum Product Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 VivifyScrum News

11.3 Monday

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Product Management Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Monday Product Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Monday News

11.4 Pendo

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Product Management Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Pendo Product Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Pendo News

11.5 Aha Labs

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Product Management Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Aha Labs Product Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Aha Labs News

11.6 Wrike

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Product Management Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Wrike Product Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Wrike News

11.7 Bitrix

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Product Management Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Bitrix Product Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Bitrix News

11.8 TeamGantt

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Product Management Software Product Offered

11.8.3 TeamGantt Product Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 TeamGantt News

11.9 Flock FZ

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Product Management Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Flock FZ Product Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Flock FZ News

11.10 ProductPlan

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Product Management Software Product Offered

11.10.3 ProductPlan Product Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 ProductPlan News

11.11 Infor

11.12 Gainsight

11.13 Broadcom

11.14 Pivotal Software

11.15 MeisterLabs

11.16 UserVoice

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

