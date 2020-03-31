Polio vaccines are vaccines used to prevent poliomyelitis (polio). Two types are used an inactivated poliovirus given by injection (IPV) and a weakened poliovirus given by mouth (OPV). The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends all children aged 2 months, 4 months, 6-18 months and age ranging from 4 to 6 years be fully vaccinated against polio. Polio vaccines can be used as a single drug or mixed with a mixture of drugs. The combined polio vaccine drugs are used to fight against Diptheria, tetanus, and infections caused by the hepatitis B virus.

The polio vaccine market is anticipated to grow due to rising awareness of poliovirus diseases and the growing need for vaccinating children among nations. Moreover, increasing investments for the development of different types of polio vaccines and a rise in the number of annual dosage for polio vaccines around the globe is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008489/

Major Key Players:

Bibcol

2. BIO-MED

3. GlaxoSmithKline plc

4. HAFFKINE BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION LTD

5. IMBCA

6. Panacea Biotec Ltd

7. Pfizer Inc

8. Sanofi

9. Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

10. Tiantan Biological

Global Polio Vaccine Market research survey represents a comprehensive presumption of the market and encloses imperative future estimations, industry-authenticated figures, and facts of market. The report portrays the keys factors affecting the market along with detailed analysis of the data collected including prominent players, dealers, and the sellers of the market.

In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in Global Polio Vaccine Market.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008489/

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Polio Vaccine Market – By Screening Test

1.3.2 Polio Vaccine Market – By End User

1.3.3 Polio Vaccine Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. POLIO VACCINE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. POLIO VACCINE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]