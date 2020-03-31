THE MARKET OFFERED BY ORBISRESEARCH.COM GIVES A MARKET OVERVIEW OF THIS INDUSTRY WHICH COVERS PRODUCT SCOPE, MARKET REVENUE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH RATE, SALES VOLUMES AND FIGURES. THE REPORT ALSO EXPLORES THE WORLDWIDE PLAYERS OF THE MARKET AND IS SEGMENTED BY REGION, TYPE AND APPLICATION WITH FORECAST TO 2024

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/3932243

According to this study, over the next five years the Polymeric Membrane for Separation market will register a 1.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 22 million by 2024, from US$ 21 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polymeric Membrane for Separation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polymeric Membrane for Separation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Polymeric Membrane for Separation value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hollow Fiber

Spiral Wound

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Isolation of Inert N2 from Air

H2 Recovery

CO2 Removal from Natural Gas

Vapor/Nitrogen Separation

Other Applications

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Air Products

Borsig

Air Liquide

Grasys

Evonik

UBE

Honeywell

Schlumberger

MTR

IGS

Parker Hannifin

SSS

Tianbang

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Polymeric Membrane for Separation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Polymeric Membrane for Separation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polymeric Membrane for Separation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polymeric Membrane for Separation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Polymeric Membrane for Separation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-POLYMERIC-MEMBRANE-FOR-SEPARATION-MARKET-GROWTH-2019-2024

Table of Contents

Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hollow Fiber

2.2.2 Spiral Wound

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Segment by Application

2.4.1 Isolation of Inert N2 from Air

2.4.2 H2 Recovery

2.4.3 CO2 Removal from Natural Gas

2.4.4 Vapor/Nitrogen Separation

2.4.5 Other Applications

2.5 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Polymeric Membrane for Separation Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Polymeric Membrane for Separation by Regions

4.1 Polymeric Membrane for Separation by Regions

4.1.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Polymeric Membrane for Separation Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Polymeric Membrane for Separation Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Polymeric Membrane for Separation by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Polymeric Membrane for Separation Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Polymeric Membrane for Separation by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Polymeric Membrane for Separation Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Distributors

10.3 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Customer

11 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Air Products

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Product Offered

12.1.3 Air Products Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Air Products News

12.2 Borsig

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Product Offered

12.2.3 Borsig Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Borsig News

12.3 Air Liquide

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Product Offered

12.3.3 Air Liquide Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Air Liquide News

12.4 Grasys

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Product Offered

12.4.3 Grasys Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Grasys News

12.5 Evonik

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Product Offered

12.5.3 Evonik Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Evonik News

12.6 UBE

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Product Offered

12.6.3 UBE Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 UBE News

12.7 Honeywell

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Product Offered

12.7.3 Honeywell Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Honeywell News

12.8 Schlumberger

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Product Offered

12.8.3 Schlumberger Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Schlumberger News

12.9 MTR

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Product Offered

12.9.3 MTR Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 MTR News

12.10 IGS

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Product Offered

12.10.3 IGS Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 IGS News

12.11 Parker Hannifin

12.12 SSS

12.13 Tianbang

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/3932243

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

