According to this study, over the next five years the ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology market will register a 9.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 202.3 million by 2024, from US$ 142.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
primarily split into
Stent
PTA Balloon
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Hospital
Clinic
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Stryker
Balt
MicroPort
Acandis
TERUMO
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Segment by Type
2.2.1 primarily split into
2.2.2 primarily split into
2.2.3 PTA Balloon
2.3 ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospital
2.4.2 Clinic
2.4.3 Other
2.5 ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology by Players
3.1 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology by Regions
4.1 ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology by Countries
7.2 Europe ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Forecast
10.1 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Forecast by Type
10.8 Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Stryker
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Product Offered
11.1.3 Stryker ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Stryker News
11.2 Balt
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Product Offered
11.2.3 Balt ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Balt News
11.3 MicroPort
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Product Offered
11.3.3 MicroPort ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 MicroPort News
11.4 Acandis
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Product Offered
11.4.3 Acandis ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Acandis News
11.5 TERUMO
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Product Offered
11.5.3 TERUMO ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 TERUMO News
…
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
