According to this study, over the next five years the HVDC Transmission System market will register a 10.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12120 million by 2024, from US$ 8219.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in HVDC Transmission System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of HVDC Transmission System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the HVDC Transmission System value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
High-power Rating Projects
Low power Rating Projects
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Overhead Transmission
Underground Transmission
Subsea Transmission
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ABB
Nexans
Siemens
NR Electric
GE Grid Solution
XD
Xuji
NKT
Hitachi
TBEA
Toshiba
Abengoa
Mitsubishi Electric
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global HVDC Transmission System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of HVDC Transmission System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global HVDC Transmission System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the HVDC Transmission System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of HVDC Transmission System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global HVDC Transmission System Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 HVDC Transmission System Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 HVDC Transmission System Segment by Type
2.2.1 High-power Rating Projects
2.2.2 High-power Rating Projects
2.3 HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 HVDC Transmission System Segment by Application
2.4.1 Overhead Transmission
2.4.2 Underground Transmission
2.4.3 Subsea Transmission
2.5 HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global HVDC Transmission System by Players
3.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global HVDC Transmission System Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 HVDC Transmission System by Regions
4.1 HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe HVDC Transmission System by Countries
7.2 Europe HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa HVDC Transmission System by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Forecast
10.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global HVDC Transmission System Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global HVDC Transmission System Forecast by Type
10.8 Global HVDC Transmission System Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ABB
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered
11.1.3 ABB HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ABB News
11.2 Nexans
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered
11.2.3 Nexans HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Nexans News
11.3 Siemens
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered
11.3.3 Siemens HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Siemens News
11.4 NR Electric
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered
11.4.3 NR Electric HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 NR Electric News
11.5 GE Grid Solution
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered
11.5.3 GE Grid Solution HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 GE Grid Solution News
11.6 XD
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered
11.6.3 XD HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 XD News
11.7 Xuji
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered
11.7.3 Xuji HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Xuji News
11.8 NKT
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered
11.8.3 NKT HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 NKT News
11.9 Hitachi
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered
11.9.3 Hitachi HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Hitachi News
11.10 TBEA
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered
11.10.3 TBEA HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 TBEA News
11.11 Toshiba
11.12 Abengoa
11.13 Mitsubishi Electric
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
