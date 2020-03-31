THE MARKET OFFERED BY ORBISRESEARCH.COM GIVES A MARKET OVERVIEW OF THIS INDUSTRY WHICH COVERS PRODUCT SCOPE, MARKET REVENUE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH RATE, SALES VOLUMES AND FIGURES. THE REPORT ALSO EXPLORES THE WORLDWIDE PLAYERS OF THE MARKET AND IS SEGMENTED BY REGION, TYPE AND APPLICATION WITH FORECAST TO 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the HVDC Transmission System market will register a 10.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12120 million by 2024, from US$ 8219.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in HVDC Transmission System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of HVDC Transmission System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the HVDC Transmission System value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

High-power Rating Projects

Low power Rating Projects

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Overhead Transmission

Underground Transmission

Subsea Transmission

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

Nexans

Siemens

NR Electric

GE Grid Solution

XD

Xuji

NKT

Hitachi

TBEA

Toshiba

Abengoa

Mitsubishi Electric

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global HVDC Transmission System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of HVDC Transmission System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HVDC Transmission System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HVDC Transmission System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of HVDC Transmission System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global HVDC Transmission System Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 HVDC Transmission System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 HVDC Transmission System Segment by Type

2.2.1 High-power Rating Projects

2.2.2 High-power Rating Projects

2.3 HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 HVDC Transmission System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Overhead Transmission

2.4.2 Underground Transmission

2.4.3 Subsea Transmission

2.5 HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global HVDC Transmission System by Players

3.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global HVDC Transmission System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 HVDC Transmission System by Regions

4.1 HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe HVDC Transmission System by Countries

7.2 Europe HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa HVDC Transmission System by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Forecast

10.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global HVDC Transmission System Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global HVDC Transmission System Forecast by Type

10.8 Global HVDC Transmission System Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ABB

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered

11.1.3 ABB HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ABB News

11.2 Nexans

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered

11.2.3 Nexans HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Nexans News

11.3 Siemens

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered

11.3.3 Siemens HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Siemens News

11.4 NR Electric

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered

11.4.3 NR Electric HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 NR Electric News

11.5 GE Grid Solution

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered

11.5.3 GE Grid Solution HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 GE Grid Solution News

11.6 XD

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered

11.6.3 XD HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 XD News

11.7 Xuji

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered

11.7.3 Xuji HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Xuji News

11.8 NKT

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered

11.8.3 NKT HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 NKT News

11.9 Hitachi

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered

11.9.3 Hitachi HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Hitachi News

11.10 TBEA

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 HVDC Transmission System Product Offered

11.10.3 TBEA HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 TBEA News

11.11 Toshiba

11.12 Abengoa

11.13 Mitsubishi Electric

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

