According to this study, over the next five years the Nail Care market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Nail Care business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Nail Care market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Nail Care value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Organic solvent based nail polish
Water based nail polish
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Nail art institutions
Individuals
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
OPI
MISSHA
NAILS INC
Sally Hansen
CHANEL
Maybelline
Revlon
L’ORÉAL
Essie
Bobbi Brown
CND
COSMAY
Kiko
Rimmel
Nails Inc
Butter London
Nars
China Glaze
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Nail Care market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Nail Care market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Nail Care players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Nail Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Nail Care submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Nail Care Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Nail Care Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Nail Care Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Nail Care Segment by Type
2.2.1 Organic solvent based nail polish
2.2.2 Organic solvent based nail polish
2.3 Nail Care Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Nail Care Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Nail Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Nail Care Segment by Application
2.4.1 Nail art institutions
2.4.2 Individuals
2.5 Nail Care Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Nail Care Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Nail Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Nail Care by Players
3.1 Global Nail Care Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Nail Care Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Nail Care Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Nail Care Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Nail Care by Regions
4.1 Nail Care Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Nail Care Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Nail Care Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Nail Care Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Nail Care Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Nail Care Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Nail Care Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Nail Care Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Nail Care Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Nail Care Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Nail Care Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Nail Care by Countries
7.2 Europe Nail Care Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Nail Care Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Nail Care by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Nail Care Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Nail Care Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Nail Care Market Forecast
10.1 Global Nail Care Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Nail Care Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Nail Care Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Nail Care Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Nail Care Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 OPI
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Nail Care Product Offered
11.1.3 OPI Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 OPI News
11.2 MISSHA
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Nail Care Product Offered
11.2.3 MISSHA Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 MISSHA News
11.3 NAILS INC
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Nail Care Product Offered
11.3.3 NAILS INC Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 NAILS INC News
11.4 Sally Hansen
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Nail Care Product Offered
11.4.3 Sally Hansen Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Sally Hansen News
11.5 CHANEL
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Nail Care Product Offered
11.5.3 CHANEL Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 CHANEL News
11.6 Maybelline
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Nail Care Product Offered
11.6.3 Maybelline Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Maybelline News
11.7 Revlon
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Nail Care Product Offered
11.7.3 Revlon Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Revlon News
11.8 L’ORÉAL
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Nail Care Product Offered
11.8.3 L’ORÉAL Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 L’ORÉAL News
11.11 Essie
11.12 Bobbi Brown
11.13 L’OREAL
11.14 CND
11.15 COSMAY
11.16 Kiko
11.17 Rimmel
11.18 Nails Inc
11.19 Butter London
11.20 Nars
11.21 China Glaze
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
