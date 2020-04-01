The Connected Cars market industry report highlights the important components related to the top sellers of Connected Cars industry that influence the market. The study incorporates industry esteem chain, powerful business strategies, cost, structure, creation limit, conveyance, market range and limits usage rate. Connected Cars market provides basic information of market members and organizing profiling, contact data, item/benefit beds, income development, revenue generation, and gross deals.

The research report on ‘global connected cars market’ forecasts and analyzes the market size of the local and global market. This report also segments the global connected cars market and predicts its size by network, service, form, transponder, end market, and geographical regions. This report focuses on in-depth analysis of the number of forces which are acting on this market, comprising market opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints.

The global connected cars market report strategically profiles top vendors and widely examines their market revenues. This research report also analyzes and tracks the competitive advancements such as merger & acquisitions, joint ventures, product expansion, new product launches, and others.

The global connected cars market size projected at $ 73.18 billion from $237.1 billion with recorded CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Growing demand for efficient, safer, and convenient driving, increasing industry compliance regulations for supporting connected car technology are some of the major factors boosting the global connected cars market growth. However, shortage of strong network in emerging countries are rising risk of cyber security are hampering the growth of this market.

Connected cars employ mobile network technology to manage major functions remotely through the Smartphone, tablet, smart watch, and computer. It comprises OEM hardware that enables vehicle networking in the number of different versions. However, security & safety applications which will give alert in case of any emergency such as accident is the most prefer services used by connected cars.

The global connected cars market segmentation has been done on the basis of application and geographical regions. Based on application, the global connected cars market is categorized into telematics, mobility, driver assistance, and infotainment. On the basis of connectivity type, the market is classified into embedded, integrated telematics, and tethered. By provider, the market is sub-segmented into OEM and Aftermarket. By component, the market is sub-segmented into software and hardware.

In terms of geography, the global connected cars market is categorized into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Central & South America. In between these, the North American market is dominating the market for highest global connected cars market share owing to the rising IT infrastructure such as 4G and 5G. Likewise, Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets due to increasing connected cars devices and growing digital services like cyber security.

The major players of global connected cars market includes Harman, VW, Bosch, Mercedes Benz, Daimler, Google, Visteon, Uber, Amazon, Airbiquity, Harman, Microsoft (Azure), Continental Corporation, Qualcomm, Apple, NXP, Intel, Delphi, AT&T, Tech Mahindra, Tesla, Volvo and BMW. Acquisition and merger are strived upon by most of the industry giants to get a strong foothold in the market. The WSJ reported that Qualcomm is likely to acquire Netherlands-based NXP Semiconductors for more than $30 billion. The deal would make Qualcomm the largest supplier of chips for cars.

The global connected cars market is extremely competitive owing to the presence of top players in the market. Some top key players include: IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., Intel Corporation, Audi AG, Vodafone Group Plc. and many others.

Key Segments of the Global Connected Cars Market

Applications Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Mobility

Telematics

Infotainment

Driver Assistance

Others

Connectivity Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated Telematics

Provider Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

OEM

Aftermarket

Component Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Hardware

Software

Connection Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

DSRC

Cellular Network

Vehicle Connectivity Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

V2Vehicle

V2Infrastructure

V2Cloud

V2Pedistrain

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

France

UK

Germany

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

