According to this study, over the next five years the PV Glass market will register a 8.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4639 million by 2024, from US$ 3346.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PV Glass business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PV Glass market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the PV Glass value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

AR Coated Glass

Tempered Glass

TCO Glass

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Silicon Solar Cells

Thin Film Solar Cells

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Xinyi Solar

Saint-Gobain

FLAT

Almaden

Anci Hi-Tech

CSG

Huamei Solar Photovoltaic Glass

Irico

Taiwan Glass

AVIC Sanxin

Topray Solar

Trakya

Yuhua

NSG

Guardian

Interfloat

Xiuqiang

AGC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PV Glass consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of PV Glass market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PV Glass manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PV Glass with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of PV Glass submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global PV Glass Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global PV Glass Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 PV Glass Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 PV Glass Segment by Type

2.2.1 AR Coated Glass

2.2.2 Tempered Glass

2.2.3 TCO Glass

2.2.4 Other

2.3 PV Glass Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global PV Glass Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global PV Glass Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global PV Glass Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 PV Glass Segment by Application

2.4.1 Silicon Solar Cells

2.4.2 Thin Film Solar Cells

2.5 PV Glass Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global PV Glass Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global PV Glass Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global PV Glass Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global PV Glass by Manufacturers

3.1 Global PV Glass Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global PV Glass Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global PV Glass Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global PV Glass Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global PV Glass Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global PV Glass Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global PV Glass Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global PV Glass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global PV Glass Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players PV Glass Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 PV Glass by Regions

4.1 PV Glass by Regions

4.1.1 Global PV Glass Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global PV Glass Value by Regions

4.2 Americas PV Glass Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC PV Glass Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe PV Glass Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa PV Glass Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas PV Glass Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas PV Glass Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas PV Glass Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas PV Glass Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas PV Glass Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC PV Glass Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC PV Glass Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC PV Glass Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC PV Glass Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC PV Glass Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe PV Glass by Countries

7.1.1 Europe PV Glass Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe PV Glass Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe PV Glass Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe PV Glass Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa PV Glass by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa PV Glass Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa PV Glass Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa PV Glass Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa PV Glass Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 PV Glass Distributors

10.3 PV Glass Customer

11 Global PV Glass Market Forecast

11.1 Global PV Glass Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global PV Glass Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global PV Glass Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global PV Glass Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global PV Glass Forecast by Type

11.8 Global PV Glass Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Xinyi Solar

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 PV Glass Product Offered

12.1.3 Xinyi Solar PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Xinyi Solar News

12.2 Saint-Gobain

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 PV Glass Product Offered

12.2.3 Saint-Gobain PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Saint-Gobain News

12.3 FLAT

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 PV Glass Product Offered

12.3.3 FLAT PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 FLAT News

12.4 Almaden

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 PV Glass Product Offered

12.4.3 Almaden PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Almaden News

12.5 Anci Hi-Tech

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 PV Glass Product Offered

12.5.3 Anci Hi-Tech PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Anci Hi-Tech News

12.6 CSG

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 PV Glass Product Offered

12.6.3 CSG PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 CSG News

12.7 Huamei Solar Photovoltaic Glass

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 PV Glass Product Offered

12.7.3 Huamei Solar Photovoltaic Glass PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Huamei Solar Photovoltaic Glass News

12.8 Irico

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 PV Glass Product Offered

12.8.3 Irico PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Irico News

12.9 Taiwan Glass

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 PV Glass Product Offered

12.9.3 Taiwan Glass PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Taiwan Glass News

12.10 AVIC Sanxin

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 PV Glass Product Offered

12.10.3 AVIC Sanxin PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 AVIC Sanxin News

12.11 Topray Solar

12.12 Trakya

12.13 Yuhua

12.14 NSG

12.15 Guardian

12.16 Interfloat

12.17 Xiuqiang

12.18 AGC

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

