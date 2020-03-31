THE MARKET OFFERED BY ORBISRESEARCH.COM GIVES A MARKET OVERVIEW OF THIS INDUSTRY WHICH COVERS PRODUCT SCOPE, MARKET REVENUE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH RATE, SALES VOLUMES AND FIGURES. THE REPORT ALSO EXPLORES THE WORLDWIDE PLAYERS OF THE MARKET AND IS SEGMENTED BY REGION, TYPE AND APPLICATION WITH FORECAST TO 2023
According to this study, over the next five years the PV Glass market will register a 8.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4639 million by 2024, from US$ 3346.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PV Glass business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PV Glass market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the PV Glass value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
AR Coated Glass
Tempered Glass
TCO Glass
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Silicon Solar Cells
Thin Film Solar Cells
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Xinyi Solar
Saint-Gobain
FLAT
Almaden
Anci Hi-Tech
CSG
Huamei Solar Photovoltaic Glass
Irico
Taiwan Glass
AVIC Sanxin
Topray Solar
Trakya
Yuhua
NSG
Guardian
Interfloat
Xiuqiang
AGC
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global PV Glass consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of PV Glass market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global PV Glass manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the PV Glass with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of PV Glass submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global PV Glass Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global PV Glass Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 PV Glass Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 PV Glass Segment by Type
2.2.1 AR Coated Glass
2.2.2 Tempered Glass
2.2.3 TCO Glass
2.2.4 Other
2.3 PV Glass Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global PV Glass Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global PV Glass Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global PV Glass Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 PV Glass Segment by Application
2.4.1 Silicon Solar Cells
2.4.2 Thin Film Solar Cells
2.5 PV Glass Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global PV Glass Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global PV Glass Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global PV Glass Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global PV Glass by Manufacturers
3.1 Global PV Glass Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global PV Glass Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global PV Glass Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global PV Glass Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global PV Glass Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global PV Glass Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global PV Glass Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global PV Glass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global PV Glass Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players PV Glass Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 PV Glass by Regions
4.1 PV Glass by Regions
4.1.1 Global PV Glass Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global PV Glass Value by Regions
4.2 Americas PV Glass Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC PV Glass Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe PV Glass Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa PV Glass Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas PV Glass Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas PV Glass Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas PV Glass Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas PV Glass Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas PV Glass Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC PV Glass Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC PV Glass Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC PV Glass Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC PV Glass Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC PV Glass Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe PV Glass by Countries
7.1.1 Europe PV Glass Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe PV Glass Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe PV Glass Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe PV Glass Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa PV Glass by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa PV Glass Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa PV Glass Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa PV Glass Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa PV Glass Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 PV Glass Distributors
10.3 PV Glass Customer
11 Global PV Glass Market Forecast
11.1 Global PV Glass Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global PV Glass Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global PV Glass Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global PV Glass Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global PV Glass Forecast by Type
11.8 Global PV Glass Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Xinyi Solar
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 PV Glass Product Offered
12.1.3 Xinyi Solar PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Xinyi Solar News
12.2 Saint-Gobain
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 PV Glass Product Offered
12.2.3 Saint-Gobain PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Saint-Gobain News
12.3 FLAT
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 PV Glass Product Offered
12.3.3 FLAT PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 FLAT News
12.4 Almaden
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 PV Glass Product Offered
12.4.3 Almaden PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Almaden News
12.5 Anci Hi-Tech
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 PV Glass Product Offered
12.5.3 Anci Hi-Tech PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Anci Hi-Tech News
12.6 CSG
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 PV Glass Product Offered
12.6.3 CSG PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 CSG News
12.7 Huamei Solar Photovoltaic Glass
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 PV Glass Product Offered
12.7.3 Huamei Solar Photovoltaic Glass PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Huamei Solar Photovoltaic Glass News
12.8 Irico
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 PV Glass Product Offered
12.8.3 Irico PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Irico News
12.9 Taiwan Glass
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 PV Glass Product Offered
12.9.3 Taiwan Glass PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Taiwan Glass News
12.10 AVIC Sanxin
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 PV Glass Product Offered
12.10.3 AVIC Sanxin PV Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 AVIC Sanxin News
12.11 Topray Solar
12.12 Trakya
12.13 Yuhua
12.14 NSG
12.15 Guardian
12.16 Interfloat
12.17 Xiuqiang
12.18 AGC
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
