The global phytosterols market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.62% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $935 million by 2022 from $490 million in 2015. Phytosterols are steroid compounds retaining cholesterol-like molecules but differ in double bond arrangement from cholesterol molecule. They are obtained from plants (fruits, nuts, oils, and corn) and are used as food additives or as food ingredients approved by regulatory bodies.

They are used for their beneficial effects as they reduce triglyceride level in the human body for instance, in case of high cholesterol, it lowers raised cholesterol by preventing absorption of cholesterol in the blood stream and the cholesterol removed from body as waste by phytosterols mechanism.

Moreover, phytosterols have other benefits such as its anti-oxidant effect that helps fight against cancerous cells of various types of cancers (ovarian, breast, stomach, and lung cancer). Products such as -sitosterols, Stigmasterol, and Campesterols and other 100 plus phytosterols find applications in food & beverages pharmaceuticals, feed, and cosmetics.

Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midlands,Cargill Incorporated,Pharmchem Laboratories Inc,BASF SE,E.I. DuPont De Nemours,Raisio plc,Arboris LLC,Unilever plc,Hyphyto Inc,Gustav Parmenteir GmbH

The health benefits associated with phytosterols have increased their demand among consumers. However, poor solubility, poor bioavailability, and side effects such as constipation, diarrhea, bloating, and swelling are observed in pharmaceutical phytosterols, which are expected to drive the demand for improvement in the quality of drugs. Increasing demand for herbs and minerals extracts to be reinforced as food additives in beverages and foods are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The report segments the phytosterols market on the basis of type, by application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into beta-setosterols, campesterols, stigmasterols, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and feed. Geographically, the market is studied North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Phytosterols market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Phytosterols market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Phytosterols industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

