3D camera in smart phones is an emerging technologies that provide enhanced picture quality and videos to end users. Currently, smart phones are integrated with 3D cameras that can sense movements, while taking pictures and enhance the picture quality.

Smartphone 3D camera gains popularity among the young generation due to its attractive features such as real sensing of the object, HD clarity and improved performance. Increase in adoption of smartphone is the key driver for the growth of the smartphone 3D camera market. Whereas, high cost of smartphone 3D camera (a new technology) and limited compatibility restrict the market growth.

The global smart phone 3D camera market is segmented based on technology, resolution, and geography. The technology segment is divided into stereoscopy and time-of-flight. Stereoscopic camera technology offers precision, reliability, and high quality while capturing the exact 3D image of any object. Time-of-flight 3D camera technology can accurately sense the movement of objects, facial expressions and emotions and gives optimum picture clarity even in dim light conditions.

Key Players:

Toshiba Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, SoftKinetic Systems S.A., PMD Technologies AG, and Pelican Imaging.

The smartphone 3D camera is available in three resolution namely below 8 MP, 8-16 MP and above 16 MP. Megapixel is a unit of graphic resolution of the camera that plays an important role. Picture quality is dependent upon the mega pixels for instance camera with high mega pixel (MP) will have the better picture quality and clarity. The global market is studied across four geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Smartphone 3D Camera market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Smartphone 3D Camera market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Smartphone 3D Camera industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

