Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2025

Competitive Landscape

JOST India has developed LubeTronic 5Points for fifth gear couplings without top plate liners. The company has integrated remote lubricating system in fifth wheel couplings. With the integration of this lubricating system, lubrication intervals can be customized for use in on-site traffic and long distance traffic. This system provides sufficient lubrication for 1 year and comes with electronic fill level control with an LED display. The lubrication system keeps quantity of grease constant, providing consistent lubrication for the fifth wheel coupling plate and the lockjaw. This system is also suitable for hazardous-cargo vehicles.

However, several safety issue related to fifth wheel couplings have restrained growth of the global fifth wheel safety market. The most common issue with fifth wheel couplings is dropping the trailer. People often forget to latch the coupling pin after hooking the trailer to the truck. This results in slipping of trailer from the fifth wheel and fall into the bed of the towing vehicle. To overcome this safety issue, JOSH India has come up with a special feature – double locking system. The construction of the released handle in the fifth wheel couplings allows primary locking against spring tension. In addition to this there is spring actuated latch that holds it in a place after locking. This is likely to further bolster the growth of global automotive fifth wheel couplings market.

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings Market: Opportunities for Market Participants

According to Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, RV shipments has been witnessing significant growth since the industry has bounced back from the effects of great recession. RV industry is witnessing high y-o-y growth from past 6 years and is likely to continue its expansion. This is likely to positively influence the growth of automotive fifth wheel coupling market. As fifth wheel couplings can haul heavy loads that tradition hitch setup, demand for fifth wheel couplings is high from recreation vehicle industry.

Due to boom in e-commerce industry, need for heavy commercial vehicles are witnessing high demand as transportation of goods has been increased. Increasing disposable income and ease of purchasing goods at one swipe is likely to fuel growth of ecommerce industry, which will ultimately increase sales of heavy commercial vehicles, resulting in growth of global fifth wheel coupling market.

Overall, the research study on global automotive fifth wheel couplings market delivers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are likely to influence the growth of the global market over the assessment period (2018-2027). Readers can expect complete analysis and insights on the strategies adopted by key companies in this market. The insights included in the report will help stakeholders in gaining perspective on the presumptive expansion of global automotive fifth wheel couplings market.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

