Danofloxacin is a synthetic fluoroquinolone with broad spectrum antibacterial activity. It is used in the treatment of respiratory disease in chickens, cattle and pigs. Danofloxacin is not intended for use in dairy cattle producing milk for human consumption and not in laying hens.

The major factor driving the market growth are the rising incidences of Bovine Respiratory Disease as per the data of Beef Cattle Research Council, BRD accounts for 65-80% of the morbidity (sickness) and 45-75% of the mortality (deaths) in some feedlots. However, adverse reactions associated with the drug may impede the market growth.

Major Key Players:

Zoetis Inc.

2. AdvaCare Pharma

3. Xinchang Hebao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

4. JSN chemical

Global Danofloxacin Market research survey represents a comprehensive presumption of the market and encloses imperative future estimations, industry-authenticated figures, and facts of market. The report portrays the keys factors affecting the market along with detailed analysis of the data collected including prominent players, dealers, and the sellers of the market.

In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in Global Danofloxacin Market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Danofloxacin Market – By Screening Test

1.3.2 Danofloxacin Market – By End User

1.3.3 Danofloxacin Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. DANOFLOXACIN MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. DANOFLOXACIN MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

