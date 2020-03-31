Marijuana is generally available in the dried leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds from the Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant. The plant contains the chemical THC and other similar compounds that are mind-altering. The THC and CBD are main cannabinoids that are having some medicinal properties. The FDA has approved drugs containing THC. These drugs treat nausea provoked by chemotherapy and increase appetite in patients who have severe weight loss from AIDS. It treats two forms of severe childhood epilepsy.

The Legal Marijuana market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising legalization of marijuana in various countries, besides rising application of cannabis in medical product for treating cancer, arthritis and neurological disorders. Moreover, rising disease burden of chronic pain and need for effective pain management remedies on the global scale is expected to amplify the demand for legal cannabis market.

Major Key Players:

Canopy Growth Corporation

2. Aurora Cannabis Inc.

3. Medmen

4. Terra Tech Corp

5. Aphria Inc.

6. Vivo Cannabis Inc.

7. Chronos Group Inc.

8. Medical Marijuana, Inc

9. Stenocare

10. Tikun Olam

Global Legal Marijuana Market research survey represents a comprehensive presumption of the market and encloses imperative future estimations, industry-authenticated figures, and facts of market. The report portrays the keys factors affecting the market along with detailed analysis of the data collected including prominent players, dealers, and the sellers of the market.

In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in Global Legal Marijuana Market.

