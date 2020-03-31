Whey Protein Concentrate Market 2019: Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

The report titled Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Whey Protein Concentrate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Whey Protein Concentrate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Whey Protein Concentrate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

key players in the global whey protein concentrate market are Hilmar Cheese Company, Lactilas Group, Agropur, Kerry Group, Associated Milk Producers, and Glanbia Foods. The vendors involved within the global whey protein concentrate market offer whey protein concentrate with 50% – 80% ready to use protein concentration with several flavors such as French vanilla and deluxe chocolate. Other vendors offer highly concentrated (90%) whey protein to be used as an ingredient in other food substances and medicines. The leading manufacturers are engaged in expanding the production capacity to meet the global demand of whey protein concentrates.

Heightened Global Focus on Nutrition Escalates the Demand Particularly in the Developing World

The nutritional industry such as medical & clinical nutrition, infant nutrition and sports nutrition and goods markets such as animal feed and food, are driving the development in the global whey protein concentrate market. Whey protein concentrates are at par with dietary supplements due to its versatile nature and wide range of application possibilities as an ingredient. Whey protein concentrate also finds itself useful in infant formulations, confectionaries, dairy products, and bakery products, which is propelling the growth of the global whey protein market. Whey protein concentrate due to its easy digestibility, efficient processing, and economic applications have been augmenting the global food and beverage industry. Moreover, with the increased consumption of nutritional products related to sports, the demand for whey protein concentrates have increased tremendously. In addition to this, whey protein concentrate also offers a cost-effective alternative to formulate caramels with good eating quality and exceptional processing.

Sports Nutrition One of the Leading Revenue Pockets for Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market

Whey protein concentrate contains several functional, biological and nutritional properties making it an excellent ingredient to be used in a wide variety of food and medicinal applications, thereby increasing the demand for whey protein concentrate in the market. Presently, consumers associate whey protein concentrate with post-workout shakes as it helps to build muscle and initiate muscle recovery. Whey protein concentrate also offers added benefits such as fat loss, decreased cravings, stress reduction, and boosting immunity and bioavailability with easy digestion. Such aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global whey protein concentrate market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

There are abundant varieties of commercial sports nutrition products which are available today that use whey protein concentrate as the primary form of protein source. Most of the other food offerings by global companies containing whey protein concentrate act as meal replacements and pre-workout consumables. Whey protein concentrate have become a popular ingredient in sports nutrition. The past decade has witnessed a popular interest in a healthy lifestyle. The increase in the number of muscle and fitness enthusiasts have encouraged a growing consumer demand for protein and sport-based beverages, nutritional snacks, and specialized nutritional drinks and other products designed to improve performance. The utilization of whey protein concentrates in sports foods have increased steadily with several improvements to create commercially available whey protein concentrate. The main form of energy in short and medium-term exercise is glycogen and carbohydrates. Several studies organized by protein experts have suggested an increase of up to 20% in protein turnover during aerobic exercises. This has increased the demand for whey protein concentrate tremendously.

North America Poised for Growth in Whey Protein Concentrate Market

The U.S. Department of Food Science and Technology is keen towards developing new applications for edible films and coatings made from whey protein which will push the growth of whey protein concentrates across the region. Some of the trends impacting the whey protein concentrates market include demand for products with a reduced number of ingredients and demand for healthy snacks and beverages. Due to the above reasons, the global whey protein concentrate market is expected to burgeon. North America remains to be a highly mature market for whey protein concentrate with more than a 1,000 food and nutritional products entering the market with “added whey protein concentrate” tag. At the same time, food manufacturing companies are utilizing whey protein concentrate for the manufacturing of health drinks. In the North American region, fast-food chain giant McDonald’s introduced Small Real Fruit Protein to promote healthy eating and lifestyle. The demand for whey protein concentrate is expected to increase due to the growth in the demand for infant formulations and the increased demand for whey protein concentrate from other nutritional sectors. Sports nutrition has gained immense traction under the last decade with the development as the consumer base for sports nutrition grew. General interests of sports nutrition have also expanded from its distinctive core users such as performance athletes to a broader range of consumers focused on fitness and healthy living.

