In-Flight Catering Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2027

In-Flight Catering Market: Food Innovations to Present Lucrative Opportunities Across Regional Markets

Airlines use in-flight catering services to improve the in-flight experience of their passengers. Leading airlines across the globe are implementing advanced technologies in order to better their in-flight catering services, while adding innovation in food products as per cuisine preferences of consumers. In addition, they are following a unique trend of offering regional as well as continental meal options to their passengers, which helps satisfy specific meal requests of passengers, thus increasing passenger satisfaction levels. Furthermore, majority of airline caterers and in-flight catering service providers in the market are improving their supply chain management (SCM) in order to achieve high quality products along with cost-effectiveness in their in-flight catering operations. That said, increasing investments by famous food brands are expected to take this trend to the next level by offering famous food products to the air passengers popular among the airline business across the globe.

Moreover, the trend of implementing advanced technology in catering services offered on flights such as use of different types of smart gadgets for ordering food in flights thus increasing the convenience quotient of passengers has significantly fuelled the growth of in-flight catering market since recent times. As a consequence of advancements and improvements in modern in-flight catering services, leading participants in the in-flight catering market are focusing on channeling their strategies from a technological development standpoint with a view to expand their business reach.

In-Flight Catering Market: Growing Number of International and Domestic Air Passengers Boosting Momentum

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the international and domestic air traffic across the global aviation industry has witnessed a significant surge since the past few years that has led to increased operational profits and overall net profits of airlines. Moreover, the increasing number of individuals opting for air travel is expected to boost the demand for in-flight catering services, in turn fuelling the growth of the in-flight catering market during the period of forecast. According to analysis of International Air Transport Association (IATA), more than seven billion passengers are expected to opt for air travel by end of 2036, with a 3.6 percent year-on-year growth. That said, in-flight catering service providers are focusing on providing better service quality to customers in in order to attract more passengers from a business development standpoint. This factor is expected to fuel demand for various in-flight catering services, consequently driving the growth of the in-flight catering market during the period of assessment.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

