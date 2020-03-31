In-Depth Controlled Substances Market Analysis for 2020 and Beyond

The report titled Global Controlled Substances Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Controlled Substances market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Controlled Substances market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Controlled Substances market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Controlled Substances Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

GW Pharmaceuticals has announced its plan of epidiolex (CBD or cannabidiol) development program in 2018, to combat infantile spasms, which according to the company is the fourth largest target indication for its program of epidiolex orphan pediatric epilepsy development.

Molecular Science Corporation and Canopy Growth entered into a strategic collaboration in 2018, to pioneer standardized testing methods for analyzing and enhancing the efficacy of cannabis testing, its safety awareness and product knowledge.

Aphria Incorporation has signed an exclusive agreement with Colcanna SAS for extending its medical cannabis sales in Columbia. Aphria eyes to leverage the large distribution footprint of Colcanna SAS to market its MMJ products in Columbia.

Key players operating in the controlled substances market, as identified in the report, include CANNABIS SATIVA, INC., The Peace Naturals Project, Canopy Growth Corporation, GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt plc, SAFC/Cerilliant, Noramco, Inc., Johnson Matthey, Siegfried AG, AMRI, Cayman Chemical, Consort Medical, Patheon, and Cambrex.

Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances – A Key Trend

Electronic prescribing of controlled drugs, which emerged as a key trend in the past decade focusing on adoption and utility, has witnessed a paradigm shift toward quality- and optimization-based developments in the past few years. This has further led to an increased efficiency of processes associated with physicians, such as reduced follow-up times for detecting errors owing to time saved from procuring them electronically. Encouraging access to electronic health records for the same has further resulted in timely product validation and verification prior to procurement. As of 2018, nearly 22 states in the US have current or impending legislations for electronic prescribing of controlled substances.

New Laws Implemented on Opioids

The Opioid Reduction Act was implemented by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, setting limitations on the opioid prescriptions, and enabling patients to place directives in their medical files apropos of advanced treatment that involve opioid medications. Additionally, the legislation enables patients top opt out of treatment with opioids in advance, via filling the form of Voluntary Opioid Advanced Directive. This initiative to reduce the use of opioids, particularly for beginners, is a huge step taken toward turning the tap off in opioid crisis, while preventing new patients from getting addicted to these drugs.

Research Methodology

This report offers holistic insights on the controlled substances market, along with important numbers such as revenue comparison, Y-o-Y growth comparison, and market share comparison of key segmented identified in the controlled substances market. Key trend affecting the growth of the controlled substances market have also been analyzed in the report, along with their degree of impact intensity on the controlled substances market.

Insights and analysis offered on the controlled substances market in this report are backed by a robust research methodology, which involves a perfect combination of extensive primary and secondary researches. The year 2017 is considered as the base year for forecasting further projections of the controlled substances market for the period between 2018 and 2028.

Comprehensive telephonic interviews have been conducted for gaining first-hand, authoritative information on the controlled substances market’s current scenario and prospects. This information is then used for validating the insights gained from exhaustive secondary researches.

This research methodology adopted for compiling the report on the controlled substances has enabled our analysts to deduce holistic insights into the controlled substances market’s growth prospects. This report serves as an authentic dataset for clients to further their business growth with precarious steps in their future business trajectory.

