Farm Tractor Market by Manufacturer Analysis 2019-2026

In 2018, the market size of Farm Tractor Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Farm Tractor .

This report studies the global market size of Farm Tractor , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Farm Tractor Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Farm Tractor history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Farm Tractor market, the following companies are covered:

competition landscape covering the market share of the leading players in the Europe and North America market based on their revenues in 2015. In addition to this, competition matrix compares and analyzes prominent players in terms of their capabilities and future potential. This includes attributes such as market position, offerings, R&D focus, top line growth, market share, segment growth infrastructure facilities and future outlook. Company profiles of the players covered in the study includes detailed information and analysis based on business overview, strategies, product offering. Furthermore, SWOT analysis of these players is also covered in the company profile section.

The key players in the North America and Europe farm tractor market covered in the study includes Deere and Company, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, SDF Group, AGCO Corporation, Class KGaAmbH, and Mahindra USA Inc., Daedong USA, Inc., Argo Tractors S.P.A. and International Tractors Ltd., among others.

The North America and Europe farm tractor market is segmented as below:

North America and Europe Farm Tractor Market, by Horse Power

Less than 40 HP

40 HP – 80 HP

81 HP – 120 HP

121 HP – 180 HP

181 HP – 250 HP

More than 250 HP

North America and Europe Farm Tractor Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K Rest of Europe



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Farm Tractor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Farm Tractor , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Farm Tractor in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Farm Tractor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Farm Tractor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Farm Tractor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Farm Tractor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.