The Leading Companies Competing in the 3D Sensor Market: Industry Forecast, 2019-2025

Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global 3D sensor market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the 3D sensor market includes – Infenon Technologies, Omnivision Technologies, Occipital, Inc., PMD Technologies AG, Microchip Technology, Cognex Corporation, Intel Corporation, Ifm electronic GMBH, LMI Technology, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.
The 3D sensor market has been segmented as follows:
Global 3D sensor Market
By Type
- Image Sensor
- Position Sensor
- Acoustic Sensor
- Proximity Sensor
- Others
By Technology
- Stereo Vision
- Time-Of-Flight
- Structured Sensor
- Infrared Sensor Technology
- Hall Technology
By End-use
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Industrial Robotics
- Security & Surveillance
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- India
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
