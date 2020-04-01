Manufacturing Analytics Market 2020-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand, revenue of the global Manufacturing Analytics and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global manufacturing analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment type, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software platform/tools, services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as supply chain management, customer and sales management, asset and inventory management, others. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on premise deployment, cloud deployment, hybrid deployment. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as industrial equipment manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronics equipment manufacturing, medical and pharma manufacturing, others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global manufacturing analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The manufacturing analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting manufacturing analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the manufacturing analytics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the manufacturing analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from manufacturing analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for manufacturing analytics market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the manufacturing analytics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing analytics market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– ALTERYX, INC.

– IBM Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Sisense Inc.

– SAP SE

– SAS Institue, Inc.

– Tableau Software

– GrayMatter Software Services Inc

– TIBCO Software, Inc.

– Wipro Ltd.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Manufacturing Analytics MARKET LANDSCAPE Manufacturing Analytics MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS Manufacturing Analytics MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Manufacturing Analytics MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE Manufacturing Analytics MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER Manufacturing Analytics MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE Manufacturing Analytics MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

