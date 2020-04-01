Commercial drones are finding growing applications across the entertainment, farming, and energy sectors, which is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. UAVs, initially regarded as a military tool, have, in recent years, gained a significant presence in the commercial world. Increasing demand for drones has occurred in the industrial sector as they provide increased productivity through better graphic representation and overall cost reduction of the project. The use of UAVs has shown a notable improvement in the accuracy of surveys, especially in the real estate and construction sector. The cost and time savings associated with such operations contribute to the growing use of UAVs in those industries. This phenomenon is expected to create new employment opportunities and add value to economies as a whole. For large areas, they are generally preferred for activities such as topographical surveys, aerial mapping, and landscape modeling because of their ability to fly at high altitudes for a more extended period.

The fact that UAVs are able to perform dangerous tasks, such as inspecting utility pipelines, with higher precision and cost-effectiveness compared to conventional methods, is one of the key factors driving their demand in the commercial sectors. New drone-supportive legislation by government agencies around the world is expected to reduce entry barriers for new start-ups and innovators offering UAV commercial operations. Leading technology firms have demonstrated the use of UAVs in delivering goods to customers from the plant. It is expected that the implementation of commercial drone delivery services will promote various novel types of cargo transport capabilities, such as temperature-sensitive goods and emergency medicines. Factors such as the increase in UAV venture funding, technological developments, and growing application in commercial sectors like 3D mapping and distribution of drones; are expected to contribute to market growth. Nonetheless, many safety and security challenges, a shortage of trained pilots, and UAS traffic management problems are some of the factors that are anticipated to challenge commercial growth to some extent.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009296/

Here we have listed the top Professional Drone Market companies in the world

1. 3DR

2. Boeing

3. DJI

4. EHANG

5. FLIR Systems, Inc.

6. INSITU

7. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8. Parrot Drones SAS

9. PrecisionHawk, Inc.

10. YUNEEC

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Professional Drone Market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Professional Drone Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Professional Drone Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Professional Drone Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Professional Drone Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Synopsis Industry Trends Market Analysis by Manufacturer Market Analysis by Type Market Analysis by Application Geographic Market Analysis Manufacturing Cost Analysis Competitive Landscape Major Company Profiles Effect Factors Analysis Market Forecast (2020-2027) Research Findings and Conclusion and Appendix

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009296/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]