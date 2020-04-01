Surveillance drones are unmanned aircraft that are used to capture still photographs, video recordings, or live video of targets such as people, vehicles, or specific areas. Governments, the military, law enforcement, or commercial entities that use them to gather information and intelligence that can be used to assist in decision-making. Surveillance drones provide access to areas that can be difficult or impossible for humans to enter on foot or in land vehicles. Many drones are safer than crewed aircraft; they can fly at lower altitudes and work less expensively. It may also prohibit the use of military and law enforcement surveillance drones in potentially dangerous areas such as battlefields or crime scenes.

All fixed-wing and multi-rotor drones are ideal for surveillance. Fixed-wing UAVs are usually used to protect larger cities such as coastlines, borders, and long road and infrastructure parts because they have greater flight endurance and can cover a more extensive distance without recharging or refueling. Multicolor drones are used in smaller areas because they are capable of hovering and are generally more controllable. Drone tether systems can also be used to offer persistent monitoring capabilities to a quad copter or multicolor drone. The UAV flies in place while being connected via a tethering cable to a power source on the ground, which also transfers images and video to ground operators. The U.S. Department of Defense classifies its unmanned aerial vehicles, which include different military and government surveillance drone types, according to a group system categorized by such criteria as maximum altitude. This system is between Category 1 (< 1200 ft AGL) and Group 5 (> 18,000 ft).

