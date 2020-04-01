A detonator, frequently a blasting cap, is a device used to trigger an explosive device. Detonators can be chemically, mechanically, or electrically initiated, the latter two being the most common. The detonators are mostly used for applications like mining, tunnel, industrial purposes etc. The use of detonators for military purposes is anticipated to fuel the growth of the detonator market.

The increase in construction activities is the major factor driving the growth of the detonators market. However, concerns related to safety is the major factor which may restrain the growth of the detonator market. The increasing activities such as underground mining, tunnels and surface excavation is anticipated to boost the growth of the detonators market.

Here we have listed the top Detonators Market companies in the world

1. Ap Explosives.com

2. Dyno Nobel

3. IDEAL Industrial Explosives Ltd.

4. MAXAM

5. Orica Limited

6. Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

7. Premier Explosives

8. Sasol

9. Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co.,LTD

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Detonators Market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Detonators Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Detonators Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Detonators Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Detonators Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Synopsis Industry Trends Market Analysis by Manufacturer Market Analysis by Type Market Analysis by Application Geographic Market Analysis Manufacturing Cost Analysis Competitive Landscape Major Company Profiles Effect Factors Analysis Market Forecast (2020-2027) Research Findings and Conclusion and Appendix

