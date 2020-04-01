Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Countermeasures are devices used in battle operations, primarily formed by homeland security and military forces, the devices are used to detect explosives components. It includes countering the threat networks that employ IEDs, and it is a part of broader counter-terrorism and law enforcement effort. The development of the IED countermeasures market is due to the growing incidences of terror attacks, which involve improvised explosive device blasts across the globe.

Factors such as external and internal security threats, territorial disputes, technological innovations, and modernization initiatives are driving the growth of the global IED countermeasures market. However, the high cost of R&D for making the final product might hinder the growth of the global IED countermeasures market. Furthermore, the growing investments for producing technologically advanced counter IED equipment is expected to create business opportunities.

Here we have listed the top IED Countermeasures Market companies in the world

1. Enterprise Control Systems

2. Harris Corporation

3. Kirintec Ltd.

4. Lockheed Martin Corporation

5. Netline Communications Technologies

6. Northrop Grumman

7. Raytheon Company

8. Roshel Inc.

9. SRC, Inc.

10. Thales Group

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the IED Countermeasures Market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the IED Countermeasures Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global IED Countermeasures Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IED Countermeasures Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IED Countermeasures Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Synopsis Industry Trends Market Analysis by Manufacturer Market Analysis by Type Market Analysis by Application Geographic Market Analysis Manufacturing Cost Analysis Competitive Landscape Major Company Profiles Effect Factors Analysis Market Forecast (2020-2027) Research Findings and Conclusion and Appendix

