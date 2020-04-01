Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

In this report, the global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

ADHD Therapeutics Market, by drug type

ADHD Therapeutics Market, by age group

ADHD Therapeutics Market, by distribution channel

ADHD Therapeutics Market, by region

This report covers the global ADHD therapeutics market performance in terms of revenue contribution from various segments. This section also includes PMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, which are influencing growth of the global ADHD therapeutics market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The ADHD therapeutics market report begins with an overview of the ADHD and why are the patients worldwide adopting the medication. This section also underlines factors influencing growth of the ADHD therapeutics market along with detailing of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunity and regulations. Impact analysis of key regional growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model along with key region-specific trends is included in report to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. At the end of the report, PMR has provided key strategic recommendation for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable.

The global ADHD therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug type into stimulants (Amphetamine, Methylphenidate, Dextroamphetamine, Dexmethylphenidate, and Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate) and non-stimulants (Atomoxetine, Bupropion, Guanfacine and Clonidine). Based on age group, the market has been segmented into pediatric and adolescent and adults. Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into specialty clinics, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and e-Commerce. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment and sub-segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, market attractive index, and BPS analysis. In terms of drugs type, stimulants are expected to emerge as the drugs of choice, both among physicians and patients worldwide. Amphetamine is also expected to gain popularity over the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the growth trends of the global ADHD therapeutics market by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the ADHD therapeutics market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the ADHD therapeutics market worldwide, as well as analysis of the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. North America region is expected to emerge dominant and remain the most attractive market over the forecast period.

The above sections – by drug type, by age group, by distribution channel and by region – evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the ADHD therapeutics market for the period 2015 –2024. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period.

Detailed company profiles include company-specific long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the ADHD therapeutics market. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers include Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Shire PLC, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Impax Laboratories, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, UCB S.A., and Purdue Parma L.P.

In the final section of the report, ADHD Therapeutics ‘Strategic Recommendation’ is included to provide insights for companies to strengthen footprint and position themselves in the global ADHD therapeutics market.

By Drug Type

Stimulants Amphetamine Methylphenidate Dextroamphetamine Dexmethylphenidate Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate

Non-stimulants Atomoxetine Bupropion Guanfacine Clonidine



By Age Group

Pediatric and Adolescent

Adults

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Clinics

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

e-Commerce

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

