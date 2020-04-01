The Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Report offers a complete analysis of the current situation and the advancement possibilities of the Agricultural Crop Insurance market across the globe. This report analyses substantial key components such as production, capacity, revenue, price, gross margin, sales revenue, sales volume, growth rate, consumption, import, export, technological developments, supply, and future growth strategies. The research report on the Agricultural Crop Insurance market offers a comprehensive study on market share, size, growth aspects, and major players. In addition, the report contains brief information about the regional competitive landscape, market trends, and drivers, opportunities and challenges, distributors, sales channels, risks & entry barriers, as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Moreover, the global Agricultural Crop Insurance report majorly focuses on the current developments, new possibilities, advancements, as well as dormant traps. Moreover, the main objective of this report is to offer a detailed analysis of how the market aspects potentially influence the coming future of the Agricultural Crop Insurance market. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis about the competitive manufacturers as well as the new entrants also studies along with their brief research. The Agricultural Crop Insurance market report also provides a brief analysis of the market opportunities and challenges faced by the leading service provides. This report is specially designed to know accurate market insights and market status.
According to this study, over the next five years the Agricultural Crop Insurance market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 31480 million by 2024, from US$ 26770 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Agricultural Crop Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Agricultural Crop Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Agricultural Crop Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
MPCI
Hail
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Digital & Direct Channel
Bancassurance
Agencies
Brokers
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
PICC
Endurance Specialty
Zurich (RCIS)
QBE
China United Property Insurance
Chubb
XL Catlin
American Financial Group
Everest Re Group
Prudential
Archer Daniels Midland
ICICI Lombard
CUNA Mutual
CGB Diversified Services
Tokio Marine
Farmers Mutual Hail
Agriculture Insurance Company of India
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Agricultural Crop Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Agricultural Crop Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Agricultural Crop Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Agricultural Crop Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Segment by Type
2.2.1 MPCI
2.3 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Agricultural Crop Insurance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Digital & Direct Channel
2.4.2 Bancassurance
2.4.3 Agencies
2.4.4 Brokers
2.5 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance by Players
3.1 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Agricultural Crop Insurance by Regions
4.1 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Agricultural Crop Insurance by Countries
7.2 Europe Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Crop Insurance by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Forecast
10.1 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 PICC
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Product Offered
11.1.3 PICC Agricultural Crop Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 PICC News
11.2 Endurance Specialty
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Product Offered
11.2.3 Endurance Specialty Agricultural Crop Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Endurance Specialty News
11.3 Zurich (RCIS)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Product Offered
11.3.3 Zurich (RCIS) Agricultural Crop Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Zurich (RCIS) News
11.4 QBE
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Product Offered
11.4.3 QBE Agricultural Crop Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 QBE News
11.5 China United Property Insurance
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Product Offered
11.5.3 China United Property Insurance Agricultural Crop Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 China United Property Insurance News
11.6 Chubb
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Product Offered
11.6.3 Chubb Agricultural Crop Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Chubb News
11.7 XL Catlin
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Product Offered
11.7.3 XL Catlin Agricultural Crop Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 XL Catlin News
11.8 American Financial Group
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Product Offered
11.8.3 American Financial Group Agricultural Crop Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 American Financial Group News
11.9 Everest Re Group
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Product Offered
11.9.3 Everest Re Group Agricultural Crop Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Everest Re Group News
11.10 Prudential
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Product Offered
11.10.3 Prudential Agricultural Crop Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Prudential News
11.11 Archer Daniels Midland
11.12 ICICI Lombard
11.13 CUNA Mutual
11.14 CGB Diversified Services
11.15 Tokio Marine
11.16 Farmers Mutual Hail
11.17 Agriculture Insurance Company of India
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
