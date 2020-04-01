The Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Report offers a complete analysis of the current situation and the advancement possibilities of the Near-infrared Spectroscopy market across the globe. This report analyses substantial key components such as production, capacity, revenue, price, gross margin, sales revenue, sales volume, growth rate, consumption, import, export, technological developments, supply, and future growth strategies. The research report on the Near-infrared Spectroscopy market offers a comprehensive study on market share, size, growth aspects, and major players. In addition, the report contains brief information about the regional competitive landscape, market trends, and drivers, opportunities and challenges, distributors, sales channels, risks & entry barriers, as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Moreover, the global Near-infrared Spectroscopy report majorly focuses on the current developments, new possibilities, advancements, as well as dormant traps. Moreover, the main objective of this report is to offer a detailed analysis of how the market aspects potentially influence the coming future of the Near-infrared Spectroscopy market. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis about the competitive manufacturers as well as the new entrants also studies along with their brief research. The Near-infrared Spectroscopy market report also provides a brief analysis of the market opportunities and challenges faced by the leading service provides. This report is specially designed to know accurate market insights and market status.

According to this study, over the next five years the Near-infrared Spectroscopy market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 511.8 million by 2024, from US$ 458.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Near-infrared Spectroscopy business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Near-infrared Spectroscopy market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Near-infrared Spectroscopy value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

FT – NIR(Interferometer)

Others(AOTF,Filter)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Polymer Industry

Food and Agriculture Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Oil and Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Thermo Fisher

Guided Wave (Advanced Group)

Foss A/S

PerkinElmer

Buchi Labortechnik

Bruker

Agilent Technologies

Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics)

Shimadzu

ABB

Jasco

Yokogawa Electric

Sartorius

ZEUTEC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Near-infrared Spectroscopy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Near-infrared Spectroscopy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Near-infrared Spectroscopy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Near-infrared Spectroscopy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Near-infrared Spectroscopy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Segment by Type

2.2.1 FT – NIR(Interferometer)

2.2.2 Others(AOTF,Filter)

2.3 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Segment by Application

2.4.1 Polymer Industry

2.4.2 Food and Agriculture Industry

2.4.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

2.4.4 Oil and Gas

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Near-infrared Spectroscopy Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Near-infrared Spectroscopy by Regions

4.1 Near-infrared Spectroscopy by Regions

4.1.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Near-infrared Spectroscopy Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Near-infrared Spectroscopy Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Near-infrared Spectroscopy by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Near-infrared Spectroscopy Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Near-infrared Spectroscopy by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Near-infrared Spectroscopy Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Distributors

10.3 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Customer

11 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Forecast

11.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Thermo Fisher

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Product Offered

12.1.3 Thermo Fisher Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Thermo Fisher News

12.2 Guided Wave (Advanced Group)

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Product Offered

12.2.3 Guided Wave (Advanced Group) Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Guided Wave (Advanced Group) News

12.3 Foss A/S

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Product Offered

12.3.3 Foss A/S Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Foss A/S News

12.4 PerkinElmer

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Product Offered

12.4.3 PerkinElmer Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 PerkinElmer News

12.5 Buchi Labortechnik

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Product Offered

12.5.3 Buchi Labortechnik Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Buchi Labortechnik News

12.6 Bruker

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Product Offered

12.6.3 Bruker Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Bruker News

12.7 Agilent Technologies

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Product Offered

12.7.3 Agilent Technologies Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Agilent Technologies News

12.8 Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics)

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Product Offered

12.8.3 Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics) Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics) News

12.9 Shimadzu

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Product Offered

12.9.3 Shimadzu Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Shimadzu News

12.10 ABB

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Product Offered

12.10.3 ABB Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 ABB News

12.11 Jasco

12.12 Yokogawa Electric

12.13 Sartorius

12.14 ZEUTEC

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

